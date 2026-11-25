MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a significant decline, with the rate per tola dropping by Rs11,500.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold has fallen to Rs373,936 per tola. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589.

Gold prices also declined in the international market, falling by $115 to $3,514 per ounce. Silver prices dropped by $2.24 to $39.85 per ounce.