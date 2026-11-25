Gold Prices Drop Sharply In Pakistan, Per Tola Rate Falls By Rs11,500
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold has fallen to Rs373,936 per tola. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs9,860 to Rs320,589.
Gold prices also declined in the international market, falling by $115 to $3,514 per ounce. Silver prices dropped by $2.24 to $39.85 per ounce.
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