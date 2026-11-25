MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra)- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan's Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaytah, in his capacity as Chair of the Arab Organization of Election Management Bodies (Arab-OEMBs), met with Secretary-General of the Arab League, Nabil Fahmy.

According to an IEC statement issued on Wednesday, the meeting took place at the League's General Secretariat headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The discussions focused on ways to strengthen joint cooperation, develop mutual institutional relations and build upon the current "distinguished" partnership.

The meeting addressed future cooperation prospects and expansion of joint efforts to bolster the role of Arab institutions concerned with electoral affairs.

Talks also explored ways to support development of election administration across Arab nations by exchanging expertise and knowledge, as well as enhancing coordination and integration among election management bodies and relevant regional institutions.

Talking at the meeting, Maaytah underlined importance of the partnership with the Arab League, as the umbrella for joint pan-Arab action.

He noted that cooperation with the League serves as a "vital" pillar in supporting the organization's efforts to build capacities of Arab election management bodies, which would ultimately advance electoral practices and consolidate principles of integrity, transparency, and independence.

Both sides called for building upon the cooperation made in previous years, pledging to further develop relations toward "broader" horizons of partnership and coordination, to serve mutual goals and strengthen joint Arab action within the electoral sphere.

//Petra//AG