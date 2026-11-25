MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - The Embassy of Malaysia in Jordan hosted a strategic networking meeting on Wednesday to expand economic, trade, investment, and tourism ties.

It builds on the momentum of His Majesty King Abdullah II's official visit to Malaysia on Oct. 11–12, displaying a shared commitment to turning high-level diplomacy into tangible economic cooperation.

The event brought together government officials, trade and investment promotion agencies, business associations, and private-sector representatives from both nations.

Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Dato' Abdul Rahman pointed to the complementary economic strengths of Amman and Kuala Lumpur and their strategic value as regional gateways to Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

He noted that bilateral trade grew by 20.8 percent between January and September 2026, reaching $206.62 million compared to the same period in 2025.

During the forum, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) renewed a memorandum of understanding originally signed in 2000. The updated agreement intends to bolster institutional cooperation in trade promotion, facilitate business linkages, and expand commercial opportunities for companies in Jordan and Malaysia.

The program featured three sessions focused on bilateral trade in strategic sectors, investment opportunities across West Asia and Southeast Asia, and boosting tourism exchanges. Talks also explored trade diversification and cross-border investment.

The embassy pledged its commitment to advancing bilateral economic relations through sustained engagement with the private sector to convert emerging opportunities into concrete commercial partnerships.

The meeting was organized in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, JEDCO, Invest Jordan, and the Jordan Tourism Board, alongside MATRADE, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, and Tourism Malaysia.

//Petra// HA