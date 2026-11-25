MENAFN - GetNews)"Carrying NovaaLab directly as an authorized dealer means we can offer the full lineup, the brand's warranty and clear guidance on which device fits which use."Dallas-based online retailer Restore Suite is now an authorized NovaaLab dealer, offering at-home red and near-infrared light therapy pads, wraps and two-device sets alongside its home sauna and cold plunge collections.

Dallas, Texas, United States - Nov. 25, 2026 - Restore Suite, an online retailer of home recovery equipment, has expanded its red light therapy category as an authorized NovaaLab dealer. The company now carries NovaaLab's range of red and near-infrared light devices for at-home use, adding to its collections of home saunas, cold plunges and chillers.

What the NovaaLab lineup includes

The NovaaLab lineup at Restore Suite includes flexible light pads and wraps sized for different areas of the body, such as the Novaa Light Pad, Pad XL, Knee Ultra, Light Boot and Back Pad, along with the Glow Therapy Mask for the face. Shoppers can browse the full range of NovaaLab red light therapy devices, compare models side by side, and choose two-device sets that pair commonly used devices in a single order.

Red light therapy has become one of the fastest-growing categories at Restore Suite. Customers often add a light therapy device to a broader home recovery routine that may also include a sauna or a cold plunge.

"Our customers tend to research carefully before they buy, and many of them asked for a red light option they could use at home without a large panel or installation," said a spokesperson for Restore Suite. "Carrying NovaaLab directly as an authorized dealer means we can offer the full lineup, the brand's warranty and clear guidance on which device fits which use."

Research first, then choose a device

Restore Suite publishes plain-language buying guides on its website, including comparisons of NovaaLab pads and explanations of red and near-infrared wavelengths, to help customers choose a device before purchasing.

Where to buy NovaaLab in the United States

NovaaLab red light therapy devices are available from Restore Suite, an authorized NovaaLab dealer, at collections/novaalab. NovaaLab devices purchased from Restore Suite include the manufacturer's 2-year warranty, and orders ship within the contiguous United States.

About Restore Suite

Restore Suite is a Dallas, Texas-based online retailer of home recovery and wellness equipment, including saunas, cold plunges, chillers, hot tubs and red light therapy devices. Founded in 2026, the company helps homeowners build a recovery routine at home, with transparent product information, brand-specific shipping and return terms, and financing options at checkout.