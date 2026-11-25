Vietjet Brings Exciting Black Friday Deals For Indian Travellers To Explore Vietnam And Beyond
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 25, 2026 – Vietjet is bringing exciting Black Friday offers for travellers, with three days of special deals featuring millions of Eco tickets starting at INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) and discounts of up to 20% on Deluxe fares. Whether travelling to Vietnam for the first time or returning to discover more, travellers can make the most of these limited period offers to plan an affordable getaway.
For India travellers, the promotion is valid across all routes connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering more opportunities to plan a trip to Vietnam.
From now to 9:30 PM on November 27, 2026 (IST), travellers can book Eco tickets starting at INR11(excluding taxes and fees) on those routes through or the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is also available on Vietjet's domestic routes in Vietnam and other international services.
Travellers can also enjoy special savings on Vietjet's Deluxe fares, with 20% off Vietnam domestic flights using promo code FRIDAY20 and 10% off international flights using FRIDAY10. The relevant promotional code can be entered at the time of booking through Vietjet's website or mobile app. These offers are valid for journeys between January 4 and May 31, 2027 (blackout dates apply).
Beyond its India–Vietnam connectivity, Vietjet's expanding international network offers travellers more opportunities to explore destinations across Asia, Australia and Europe. The airline is strengthening its presence in South Asia with new routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Colombo (Sri Lanka) and the Maldives.
With attractive Black Friday fares and convenient connectivity between India and Vietnam, Vietjet is making it easier for Indian travellers to plan their next international holiday. From Vietnam's vibrant cities and beautiful landscapes to its rich cultural heritage and distinctive cuisine, there is plenty to discover on the journey ahead.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
For India travellers, the promotion is valid across all routes connecting Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering more opportunities to plan a trip to Vietnam.
From now to 9:30 PM on November 27, 2026 (IST), travellers can book Eco tickets starting at INR11(excluding taxes and fees) on those routes through or the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion is also available on Vietjet's domestic routes in Vietnam and other international services.
Travellers can also enjoy special savings on Vietjet's Deluxe fares, with 20% off Vietnam domestic flights using promo code FRIDAY20 and 10% off international flights using FRIDAY10. The relevant promotional code can be entered at the time of booking through Vietjet's website or mobile app. These offers are valid for journeys between January 4 and May 31, 2027 (blackout dates apply).
Beyond its India–Vietnam connectivity, Vietjet's expanding international network offers travellers more opportunities to explore destinations across Asia, Australia and Europe. The airline is strengthening its presence in South Asia with new routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Colombo (Sri Lanka) and the Maldives.
With attractive Black Friday fares and convenient connectivity between India and Vietnam, Vietjet is making it easier for Indian travellers to plan their next international holiday. From Vietnam's vibrant cities and beautiful landscapes to its rich cultural heritage and distinctive cuisine, there is plenty to discover on the journey ahead.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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