Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water recycle and reuse technologies market was valued at US$29.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$58 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The market report delivers comprehensive analysis of industry trends, technology adoption, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and forecasts through 2030. It also examines recent global tariff developments and their effects on supply chains, sourcing strategies, investment decisions and market growth.

Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rising water scarcity, accelerating urbanization, population growth and climate-related pressure on freshwater resources are driving investment in water recycling and reuse infrastructure. Municipalities, industrial operators and agricultural organizations are adopting advanced treatment systems to support irrigation, industrial cooling, groundwater replenishment and potable reuse programs.

Regulatory frameworks and government water conservation initiatives are strengthening market demand by establishing water quality standards, encouraging wastewater recovery and supporting infrastructure investment. Industrial organizations are also prioritizing water reuse to reduce operating costs, improve resource efficiency and meet environmental performance objectives.

Technological innovation remains central to market expansion. Advances in membrane filtration, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet disinfection, biological treatment and energy-efficient purification processes are improving treatment performance and system economics. Smart water management platforms incorporating sensors, automation and data analytics enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and process optimization.

Decentralized water treatment systems are gaining momentum as communities and industrial sites seek localized infrastructure with lower transportation requirements and greater operational flexibility. These systems can improve resilience during drought conditions, reduce pressure on centralized networks and limit dependence on overexploited freshwater sources.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global water recycle and reuse technologies market by value in U.S. dollars. Coverage includes the following segments and geographic markets:



Technology: Physical treatment, chemical treatment and biological treatment.

Application: Industrial, agrochemical and other applications. Regions and Countries: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Insights



The physical treatment segment is forecast to reach US$31.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The chemical treatment segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the analysis period.

The U.S. water recycle and reuse technologies market was valued at US$6.7 billion in 2024.

China is expected to record a CAGR of 14.3% and reach US$7.2 billion by 2030. Additional regional analysis covers growth prospects in Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and global market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical market analysis covering the period from 2015 to 2023.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of major participants across key regions.

Identification of high-growth technologies, applications and geographic opportunities.

Analysis of industry drivers, restraints, regulatory developments and emerging business models.

Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, market entry, product development and revenue growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Analysis

This edition incorporates major global trade and economic developments into the water recycle and reuse technologies market outlook. The analysis addresses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges and geographic realignment. Revised global and regional forecasts account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and structural changes in international trade.

The report also evaluates market prospects in relation to population growth, urbanization and regional economic indicators. Updated competitive intelligence includes 2025 global market share estimates, the positioning of leading participants and analysis of product innovation, process improvements and emerging water treatment technologies.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks evolving water reuse regulations, industrial procurement priorities, infrastructure investment and technology adoption across major markets. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for shifting supply chains, tariff exposure and regional demand. The analysis highlights opportunities arising from decentralized treatment, smart water management, advanced membrane systems and energy-efficient water purification technologies.

Companies Featured

The research profiles approximately 80 companies active in the global water recycle and reuse technologies market. Selected participants include:



Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.

DP CleanTech

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hansgrohe SE

Lenntech B.V.

ProChem, Inc.

Siemens AG

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Water Rhapsody Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global water recycle and reuse technologies market develop through 2030?

Which market drivers, restraints and regulatory factors will influence demand?

Which technology and application segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional and segment market shares change during the forecast period?

How are tariffs and trade realignment affecting suppliers and technology providers? Which companies are leading the market, and how are they positioned for future growth?

Key Attributes:

