Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rare Earth Elements - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rare earth elements market was valued at an estimated US$8.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.8 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Growth is being supported by expanding demand across electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, defense, medical technology and other high-performance industrial applications.

This comprehensive rare earth elements market report provides detailed analysis of industry trends, competitive conditions, growth drivers and forecasts through 2030. It also examines recent global tariff developments, trade negotiations and supply chain realignment, helping companies assess how evolving economic policies may affect sourcing, production costs and market opportunities.

Rare Earth Elements Market Overview

Rare earth elements possess magnetic, luminescent and electrochemical characteristics that make them critical to advanced manufacturing. Neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium support the production of powerful permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, hard disk drives, speakers and other compact electronic systems. Cerium and lanthanum are important in polishing, catalysts and optical applications, while yttrium, europium and terbium are widely used in phosphors, displays and lighting technologies.

Demand is rising as manufacturers seek more efficient, lightweight and high-performance components. Electric mobility remains a major market catalyst, particularly because permanent magnet motors depend on specialized rare earth materials. Wind power installations, energy-efficient lighting, smartphones, computers and advanced communications systems are also increasing consumption. In aerospace and defense, rare earth-based materials support precision-guided systems, lasers, jet engines, communications equipment and heat-resistant alloys. Medical applications include imaging technologies that use materials such as gadolinium.

Market Growth Drivers and Supply Chain Challenges

The transition toward clean energy is one of the strongest drivers of the global rare earth elements market. Investments in electric vehicles, renewable power generation and energy-efficient infrastructure are increasing demand for permanent magnets and other rare earth-enabled technologies. Continued growth in consumer electronics and strategic national security applications further strengthens the market outlook.

Government initiatives are also reshaping the sector. The United States, Europe, Japan and other markets are supporting domestic exploration, processing, refining and recycling projects to reduce import dependence and improve supply security. Research into alternative materials and rare earth recovery technologies is expected to create additional commercial opportunities while addressing environmental and resource constraints.

Despite favorable demand trends, the rare earth elements supply chain remains exposed to geographic concentration, technically complex refining processes and environmental regulation. China accounts for a substantial share of global mining and processing capacity, creating sourcing risks amid geopolitical tensions and changing trade policies. Extraction and separation can also generate hazardous by-products and require significant energy, increasing the need for responsible production, diversified supply and circular-economy solutions.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report analyzes the rare earth elements market by type, including neodymium oxide, cerium oxide, praseodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide, lanthanum oxide, yttrium oxide and other types. Application coverage includes permanent magnets, metal alloys, catalysts, polishing, glass additives, phosphors and additional industrial uses.

Geographic analysis covers the global market, the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. European coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and other European markets.



Neodymium oxide: Forecast to reach US$9.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Cerium oxide: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the analysis period.

United States: Estimated at US$2.2 billion in 2024.

China: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% and reach US$2.4 billion by 2030. Additional markets: Detailed growth analysis is provided for Japan, Canada, Germany, Asia-Pacific and other key regions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks annual sales, regional performance, segment-level growth and competitive positioning across the global rare earth elements industry. Independent market forecasts are presented in US$ millions for 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis beginning in 2015. The research evaluates how tariffs, economic uncertainty, supply chain disruption and structural changes in globalization may influence future market performance.

Strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for shifting market conditions and emerging investment opportunities. The report also reviews product and process innovation, evolving technologies, population and urbanization trends, and other economic indicators affecting long-term demand.

Latest Trade, Tariff and Competitive Intelligence

This edition incorporates global trade and economic developments available as of June 2025. It assesses tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, with attention to sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment. Updated forecasts account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and changing trade relationships, including the continuing influence of Trump-era tariff policies.

The report includes updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche and limited market participants. Buyers also receive a complimentary July 2025 update covering finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements, revised forecasts and expanded country-level analysis.

Companies Featured

The study profiles 36 companies operating across mining, processing, materials and rare earth-enabled technologies. Featured participants include Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd., Greenland Minerals Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iluka Resources Limited, Indian Rare Earth Limited, Lynas Corporation Ltd., Namibia Critical Metals Inc., Northern Minerals Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. and Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Key Report Benefits



Comprehensive global rare earth elements market data and forecasts through 2030.

Analysis of major product types, applications and geographic markets.

Assessment of clean energy, electric vehicle, electronics and defense demand.

Evaluation of tariffs, trade policy, sourcing risks and supply chain diversification.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, brands and market positions.

Actionable insights supporting investment, sourcing and strategic planning decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, including the dedicated July 2025 tariff update.

The report addresses how the global rare earth elements market is expected to evolve through 2030, which segments offer the strongest growth prospects, how regional market shares may change and which competitive, regulatory and supply chain factors will shape future opportunities.

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