Proposed admission of existing Ordinary Shares, with no new shares issued

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that Euronext Paris has approved the admission of all of its existing ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") for trading on Euronext Growth Paris, as a secondary listing, alongside the Company's primary listing of Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading on Euronext Growth Paris is expected to begin on December 2, 2026, under the ticker symbol "LAES" and ISIN VGG794831062. SEALSQ will mark the first day of trading with an opening bell ceremony at Euronext Paris.

The admission is a direct admission of the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. No new shares will be issued, no securities will be offered or sold, and the Company will receive no proceeds. The Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where they have traded since October 2025 (and on Nasdaq Global Market since May 2023), and the Company will remain subject to its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Nasdaq Listing Rules Holders of the Company's securities will not need to take any action in connection with this admission.

Reasons for the Euronext Growth Paris listing



Proximity to the Company's European base: with its principal executive offices in Geneva, Switzerland, and a substantial part of its research and development in France, including at SEALSQ France and IC'Alps, SEALSQ is bringing its capital markets presence closer to the teams that design its semiconductors and develop its post-quantum Security technology.

Direct access for European investors: this listing gives European institutional and retail investors a venue to trade SEALSQ shares in euros during European market hours. Greater visibility and a more diversified shareholder base, alongside the Company's existing Nasdaq listing.



“Listing in Paris brings SEALSQ closer to the European investors and engineering communities that are part of our growth, while Nasdaq remains an important link to the U.S. market”, said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ.“For us, technological sovereignty is practical. It means having the engineering capacity in Europe to design secure chips and giving operators of critical infrastructure the tools to control device identity, manage cryptographic credentials and move to post-quantum security. Ringing the bell in Paris is a milestone for that work.”

Information Document

Euronext Growth is a market operated by Euronext. Companies on Euronext Growth are not subject to the same rules as companies on a Regulated Market. The risk of investing in a company on Euronext Growth may therefore be higher than investing in a company on a Regulated Market.

From admission, SEALSQ will also be subject to the Euronext Growth Markets Rule Book and to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). Its press releases will be published simultaneously in the United States and in Europe.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.