Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multirotor UAVs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multirotor UAV market was valued at US$3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4%. Market growth is being supported by advances in autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, battery performance, connectivity and payload capabilities, alongside rising adoption across military, government, commercial and consumer applications.

The comprehensive multirotor UAV market report provides analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics and forecasts through 2030. It also examines the latest global tariff developments, trade negotiations, sourcing disruptions and supply chain realignment affecting UAV manufacturers, component suppliers and technology providers.

Multirotor UAV Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand spans quadcopter, hexacopter, tricopter and octocopter platforms. Quadcopters maintain broad adoption across surveillance, imaging and delivery applications, while hexacopters offer enhanced stability and redundancy for professional photography, mapping and heavier payloads. Tricopters support agile, lightweight operations, and octocopters address heavy-lift, industrial inspection and specialized mission requirements.

Military and government organizations are increasing their use of multirotor UAVs for reconnaissance, border security, disaster management and tactical operations. The technology enables real-time intelligence gathering while reducing personnel exposure in hazardous environments. This segment is forecast to reach US$3.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Commercial applications include precision agriculture, infrastructure inspection, logistics, delivery services, environmental monitoring, mapping and filmmaking. The commercial end-use segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% through 2030 as organizations seek more efficient data collection, automated inspection and last-mile delivery capabilities. Consumer demand is also benefiting from improved affordability, portability and flight-control systems.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are strengthening autonomous navigation, object recognition and mission decision-making. Battery innovation is extending flight duration, while modular designs enable operators to adapt aircraft for different payloads and assignments. The deployment of 5G and other advanced connectivity technologies is improving real-time data transmission and remote control, particularly in emergency response, urban operations and infrastructure monitoring.

Regulatory frameworks remain central to market development. Policies addressing airspace integration, beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations, safety and privacy are expected to influence deployment timelines and investment priorities. Government support for UAV infrastructure, operator training and technology ecosystems is also creating opportunities across public- and private-sector markets.

Regional Multirotor UAV Market Outlook

The U.S. multirotor UAV market was valued at US$968.2 million in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 16.5%, reaching approximately US$1.1 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market opportunities in Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, India, Australia, South Korea, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation



Rotor count: Quadcopter UAVs, hexacopter UAVs, tricopter UAVs and octocopter UAVs.

End-use: Military and government, commercial, and consumer applications.

Geographic coverage: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with analysis of major national markets. Forecast period: Annual market value analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Impact

The latest edition incorporates tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and assesses their impact on component costs, supply chain continuity, manufacturing locations and sourcing strategies. Revised forecasts reflect economic uncertainty, changing globalization patterns and geographic realignment. The analysis gives particular attention to 2025 trade tensions and the continuing influence of Trump-era tariff policies on international UAV supply chains.

Competitive Landscape

The report reviews 41 companies and provides updated 2025 global market share estimates, competitive positioning and geographic presence. Featured companies include Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, Draganfly Innovations Inc., Geoscan Group, Hexagon AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microdrones, MMC UAV, Parrot Drone SAS, Prodrone Co., Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Threod Systems, Vulcan UAV Ltd. and YUNEEC North America.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological innovation, trade policy, regulatory change and evolving end-user requirements to identify emerging opportunities in the global multirotor UAV market. Commentary from economists, trade experts and industry specialists places market shifts in context and evaluates their implications for manufacturers, investors, suppliers and commercial operators.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of global multirotor UAV sales and forecasts through 2030.

Evaluation of the fastest-growing rotor configurations, end-use segments and regional markets.

Assessment of AI, autonomous flight, battery, connectivity and modular platform developments.

Analysis of tariffs, supply chain disruption, sourcing changes and economic uncertainty.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies, market positioning and revenue opportunities. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to significant market developments.

Key Attributes:

