Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Refrigerated Warehousing - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated warehousing market was valued at US$134.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$448.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for temperature-controlled storage, expanding global trade in perishable products, stricter pharmaceutical handling requirements, and continued investment in cold chain infrastructure.

Refrigerated Warehousing Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Refrigerated warehouses remain critical to food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare supply chains. Demand is increasing as producers, distributors, retailers, and logistics providers seek to preserve product quality, extend shelf life, reduce waste, and comply with temperature-control regulations. Fresh produce, dairy products, bakery products, meat, seafood, vaccines, biologics, and temperature-sensitive medicines represent major sources of refrigerated storage demand.

Technology adoption is reshaping refrigerated warehouse operations. Internet of Things sensors support continuous temperature and humidity monitoring, while automated guided vehicles, robotics, and advanced warehouse management systems improve inventory control, material handling, and order fulfillment. Energy-efficient compressors, natural refrigerants, and optimized refrigeration systems are also helping operators lower power consumption, control operating costs, and advance sustainability objectives.

Additional market momentum is coming from the growth of international food trade, pharmaceutical distribution, e-commerce grocery services, and increasingly complex supply networks. Emerging markets are generating substantial opportunities as urbanization, income growth, and changing consumer preferences increase demand for fresh, frozen, and safely handled products. Regulatory standards governing temperature-sensitive goods are further encouraging companies to invest in compliant cold storage capacity.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Private and semi-private refrigerated warehousing: This segment is forecast to reach US$319.1 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 20.5%.

Public refrigerated warehousing: The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. refrigerated warehousing market was valued at US$36.7 billion in 2025. China: China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 24.4%, reaching US$104.4 billion by 2032.

The report evaluates refrigerated warehousing by type, including private and semi-private facilities and public facilities. Applications include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature-sensitive products. Geographic coverage encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with analysis of major national and regional markets.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The refrigerated warehousing market report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines competitive conditions, market opportunities, operational trends, regulatory influences, technological developments, and the factors likely to shape future investment. Regional analysis highlights changing market structures and growth prospects across established and emerging economies.

The research addresses key strategic questions, including:



How will the global refrigerated warehousing market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies and supply chain trends will have the greatest market impact?

Which facility types and applications are expected to record the strongest growth?

How will regional market positions change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape?

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect emerging signals with strategic market direction, helping decision-makers understand where the market is moving, what is driving that movement, and which developments may have the greatest commercial impact. The analysis also extends beyond global market totals to assess competitive structures in major regions where geographic differences materially affect company positioning and market share.

Companies Featured



Agro Merchants Group

Berkshire Transportation, Inc.

Burris Logistics

Cold Storage Manufacturing, Inc.

Conewago Enterprises, Inc.

Crystal Cold

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd.

Energy Panel Structures, Inc.

Frialsa Frigorificos, S.A. de C.V. Ice Make Refrigeration Limited

Report Benefits



Comprehensive refrigerated warehousing market forecasts through 2032

Detailed analysis of facility types, applications, and geographic markets

Competitive intelligence and selected company profiles

Assessment of automation, IoT monitoring, refrigeration, and sustainability trends

Actionable insights supporting investment, expansion, and market-entry decisions Complimentary report updates for one year

The findings provide executives, investors, logistics providers, food and beverage companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and infrastructure developers with a structured view of the opportunities and risks shaping the global refrigerated warehousing industry.

Key Attributes:

