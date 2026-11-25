MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forty-Eight Minutes from Tip-Off to the Final Buzzer. For Fans, It's a Lifetime of Loyalty.

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeagueShares, LLC today announced that registration statements for a series of National Basketball Association team performance ETFs have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The registration statements are not yet effective, and there is no assurance that any fund will be launched or listed.

A sports performance benchmark is a published, rules-based index that turns official league statistics into an index level. A regulated exchange lists cash-settled futures contracts on that index. A fund holds those contracts. The exposure is designed to reach an ordinary brokerage account. It conveys no ownership of a club, and it aims to track a published index level rather than the result of any single game.

LeagueShares was formed to give investors access to sports performance as an asset class in, exchange-traded funds. The registration statements filed in August 2026 cover the National Hockey League, and those filed in September 2026 cover Major League Baseball. The suite now expands its registrations to cover the National Basketball Association.

Basketball fans live the season night by night. Eighty-two games, then a postseason that can stretch into June. They know the rotation, the trade deadline, and which lineup finally held.

"Basketball fans remember where they were for the shot, the trade, the playoff run that broke their hearts," said Springer Harris, chief executive officer of LeagueShares. "They track their team's season possession by possession. We filed these registration statements to bring National Basketball Association team performance, as measured by published indexes, into exchange-traded funds, if and when the registration statements become effective."

Company filings appear in the SEC's EDGAR system at sec.gov and are indexed at leagueshares.com. To learn more, visit leagueshares.com.

About LeagueShares LeagueShares, LLC is an exchange-traded fund issuer formed to create access to sports performance as an asset class in regulated, exchange-listed funds. LeagueShares is not affiliated with CME Group, FutureSports, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, or any league, team, player, or players' association.

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Important Information A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission does not imply a certain level of skill or training.