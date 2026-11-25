MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada welcomes the Saskatchewan Government's introduction of legislation to strengthen impaired driving laws and enhance road safety across the province.

The Driver Vehicle Use and Safe Roads Act, 2026 will expand the use of administrative penalties for impaired driving, giving law enforcement additional tools to remove impaired drivers from Saskatchewan roads more quickly and hold them accountable. The legislation, once passed, will ensure police spend more time on the roads removing impaired and dangerous drivers through an administrative process that imposes immediate, meaningful sanctions, including license suspensions, vehicle impoundments and a requirement for the driver to install an ignition interlock in their car for 18 months, which is the longest term in the country for this kind of approach.

MADD Canada believes ignition interlocks are important to prevent and reduce impaired driving. Under this new legislation, Saskatchewan will be the first province to have an ignition interlock as a possible sanction for a first-time driver testing in the“warn range” (a blood alcohol concentration of.04% to.079%).

Every hour in Canada, an average of nine charges are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving, a strong reminder that this violent crime is a serious public safety threat.

“Every impaired driving crash is preventable, yet people continue to lose their lives and suffer life-altering injuries because someone made the decision to drive impaired,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada.“Stronger impaired driving laws are essential to deterring this dangerous behaviour, holding offenders accountable and preventing these tragedies. MADD Canada congratulates the Government of Saskatchewan and welcomes the introduction of this legislation as an important step toward safer roads and protecting the public.”

“For victims and survivors of impaired driving, the consequences don't end when a crash scene is cleared,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“We need to do everything to prevent these tragedies. Stronger laws are an important part of that commitment.”

For nearly four decades, MADD Canada has raised awareness about the devastating consequences of impaired driving and advocated for stronger laws and effective prevention measures. This includes the adoption of anti-impaired driving technology when available, to prevent crashes on our roads, waterways and trails.

To help ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada encourages everyone to:



Never drive a car, an ATV, or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who's impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely; and Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims and survivors, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. Impaired Driving Ends Here. For more information, visit . Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...