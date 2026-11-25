Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Air Ducts - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HVAC air ducts market was valued at US$13.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$17.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by stricter building efficiency standards, increased investment in indoor air quality, expanding smart building infrastructure and continued residential, commercial and industrial construction.

HVAC air ducts remain essential to effective heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance. Properly designed, sealed and insulated duct systems improve airflow, reduce thermal losses and support consistent temperature control across buildings. Demand is increasing for ductwork that can enhance energy performance while meeting modern requirements for ventilation, filtration, moisture management and occupant comfort.

Technology and Market Trends

Advances in insulated, flexible and composite duct materials are improving thermal performance and reducing conditioned-air losses. Smart sensors and connected controls are also being integrated into HVAC systems to monitor airflow, temperature, humidity and system pressure in real time. These technologies support demand-based ventilation, zoning and predictive maintenance while helping building operators identify leaks, obstructions and performance deterioration.

Aerosol-based sealing, antimicrobial coatings, high-efficiency filtration and UV-C systems are gaining attention as building owners seek to improve HVAC efficiency and indoor environmental quality. Computational design tools and three-dimensional modeling are enabling more precise duct layouts that minimize pressure drops and improve airflow distribution. Robotic inspection and cleaning technologies are also strengthening maintenance capabilities in large commercial and industrial facilities.

The market is further benefiting from retrofit activity as property owners modernize aging HVAC infrastructure. Energy costs, decarbonization objectives and government incentive programs are encouraging investment in more efficient duct systems. Healthcare facilities, schools, offices, manufacturing plants and other controlled environments represent important opportunities because of their stringent ventilation, temperature and air quality requirements.

Key Growth Drivers



Stricter energy efficiency codes and sustainable building requirements

Growing awareness of indoor air quality and ventilation performance

Expansion of smart homes, connected buildings and automated HVAC controls

Residential, commercial and industrial construction in rapidly urbanizing markets

Retrofit and replacement demand across aging building stock

Adoption of recyclable, durable and energy-efficient duct materials Government rebates and incentives supporting high-efficiency HVAC upgrades

Market Segmentation and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the HVAC air ducts market by type, installation, material and end use. Product categories include flexible, rigid, semi-rigid and insulated ducts. Installation segments cover new installations, replacements and retrofits, while material analysis includes metal, non-metal and composite solutions. End-use markets include construction, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, education and other applications.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The United States HVAC air ducts market was valued at US$3.6 billion in 2025. China is forecast to advance at a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3.7 billion by 2032, supported by urban development, infrastructure investment and rising adoption of energy-efficient building systems.

Among product categories, flexible ducts are projected to reach US$6.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The rigid ducts segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Additional regional analysis evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany and other major economies.

Report Benefits and Key Questions Addressed



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032

Detailed evaluation of major segments, applications and geographic markets

Assessment of competitive positioning and company activity across key regions

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and growth opportunities

Strategic insights supporting investment, product planning and market-entry decisions One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments

The study examines how the global HVAC air ducts market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments are likely to record the strongest growth and how regional competitive structures may change. It also assesses the factors influencing demand, the outlook for leading participants and the technologies expected to shape future HVAC duct design, installation and maintenance.

Companies Featured



Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DuctSox Corporation

Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P.

Johnson Controls International plc

Lennox International Inc.

Lindab AB

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Texas Duct Systems, L.L.C.

Trane Technologies York International Corporation

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications.

These validated intelligence sources are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, key demand catalysts and developments likely to influence competition. Company-level analysis examines organizations participating in and shaping the HVAC air ducts market, while market share is assessed at the regional level where geographic differences materially affect competitive conditions. This approach provides a more precise view of market structure than a single global market share estimate.

With energy conservation, ventilation performance and smart building management becoming central priorities, demand for high-performance HVAC air duct systems is expected to remain resilient through 2032. Manufacturers and service providers capable of delivering efficient materials, intelligent monitoring, effective sealing and adaptable installation solutions will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities across new construction and retrofit markets.



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