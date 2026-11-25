MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS | OTCQX: GNGXF) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that hauling and processing are set to begin immediately on the 10,000-tonne Trench 1 North bulk sample from its 100%-owned Pardo“River of Gold” Project, located 65 kilometres northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Processing at McEwen Inc.'s Stock Mill was previously paused pending provincial approval to deposit tailings of the Pardo material. McEwen Inc. confirmed to Inventus that the Province had granted additional approval, clearing the way for the mill to process the remaining 30,000 tonnes of Pardo bulk sampling material.

Inventus had already delivered 2,437 tonnes from the Trench 1 North bulk sample and is now hauling the remaining approximately 7,500 tonnes for processing. With approval in place for the full 30,000 tonnes, Inventus is also evaluating the extraction and processing of the final 20,000 tonnes under its bulk sample permit.

“This is a major milestone for the Company, and we're excited to get the bulk sampling program moving again,” said Wesley Whymark, CEO and Director of Inventus.“As with our earlier bulk samples, we expect gold sales from Trench 1 North to help fund our work at Pardo. The mill results will also show how the head grade compares with our drill estimates as we work toward our goal of starting a direct ship ore operation in 2027.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, visit or contact:

Wesley Whymark

CEO & Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: ...

Phone: 705-822-3005

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About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo“River of Gold” Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“if”,“yet”,“potential”,“undetermined”,“objective”, or“plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intended use of the warrant exercise proceeds, objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous Peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.