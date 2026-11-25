Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Centrifugal Blowers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global centrifugal blowers market was valued at US$3.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The latest market analysis examines centrifugal blower market trends, competitive developments, regional opportunities, technological innovation and the effects of changing global tariff policies on supply chains, sourcing strategies and long-term investment decisions.

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for centrifugal blowers continues to rise across automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, chemical, cement, steel and wastewater treatment operations. These systems support critical industrial processes involving ventilation, combustion, material handling, cooling, drying, aeration and emissions control. Their ability to deliver reliable airflow under demanding operating conditions makes them an important component of modern industrial infrastructure.

Industrial expansion in emerging economies remains a major centrifugal blowers market growth driver. New manufacturing plants, power facilities, mines and processing operations require dependable air-handling equipment, creating opportunities for high-, medium- and low-pressure blower technologies. Environmental regulations are also encouraging investment in air pollution control, wastewater treatment and energy-efficient production systems.

Technology is reshaping the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are advancing high-efficiency and low-noise blower designs while integrating connected monitoring, automation and predictive maintenance capabilities. These developments can improve equipment reliability, reduce unplanned downtime and support lower operating costs. Rising energy prices and corporate sustainability objectives are further increasing demand for centrifugal blowers engineered to optimize power consumption and lifecycle performance.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



High-pressure blowers: This segment is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Medium-pressure blowers: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. centrifugal blowers market was valued at US$805 million in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$714.9 million by 2030. Other growth markets: The analysis covers developing opportunities in Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the centrifugal blowers market by value in U.S. dollars and provides annual sales estimates and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023.



Pressure segments: High pressure, medium pressure and low pressure.

Applications: Pulp and paper, mining, power stations, chemicals, cement plants, steel plants and other industrial applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with detailed analysis of major national markets.

Tariff, Trade and Supply Chain Analysis

The report incorporates recent global tariff and economic developments affecting the centrifugal blowers industry. It assesses tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries and evaluates their implications for component costs, equipment pricing, supplier relationships and manufacturing locations. The analysis also considers sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence and geographic realignment, with particular attention to trade tensions and the continuing effects of Trump-era tariff policies.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect tariff exposure, economic uncertainty and structural changes in globalization. These insights can help manufacturers, distributors, investors and industrial buyers evaluate procurement risks, regional production strategies and emerging revenue opportunities.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks industrial investment, environmental compliance, population growth, urbanization, energy efficiency requirements and technology adoption across major markets. Commentary from economists, trade specialists and domain experts provides context for changing market conditions and identifies opportunities associated with automation, predictive maintenance, process innovation and sustainable industrial development.

Competitive Intelligence

The competitive analysis includes updated global market share estimates for 2025 and evaluates the positioning of leading centrifugal blower manufacturers across major regions. Companies are assessed by market presence and competitive status, enabling readers to compare established global brands, active participants and specialized providers.

Among the 169 companies featured are:



Clean Planet Inc.

Air Control Industries Ltd.

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation

AirPro Fan and Blower Company

Atlantic Blowers

Canarm Limited

Canada Blower

Chicago Blower Corporation

Cincinnati Fan

AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions

Airmake Cooling Systems

Combined Fluid Products Company

Aarco Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd.

CLEANTEK Alloy Engineering Company

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent analysis of global centrifugal blower sales and forecasts through 2030.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, restraints, applications and pressure segments.

Regional insights covering established and emerging industrial markets.

Evaluation of tariffs, trade policy, sourcing risks and supply chain changes.

Competitive intelligence on leading companies, brands and market positioning.

Analysis of innovation, connected equipment and energy-efficient blower technologies.

Actionable insights supporting market entry, investment, procurement and growth planning. Complimentary report updates for one year, covering relevant market developments.

Key Attributes:

