MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maple Tree Counselling, a counselling and psychology practice in Central, Hong Kong, introduces dedicated psychological services with psychologist Remo Poulsen, who is registered with the Hong Kong Psychological Society and authorised to practise in Denmark. Poulsen works with adolescents aged 12 and above, adults and families on anxiety, depression, stress, trauma, autism, ADHD, addictions and relationship difficulties, using CBT, EMDR, Internal Family Systems, Narrative Therapy and Prolonged Exposure Therapy, with sessions available in English and Danish.

Hong Kong, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Tree Counselling, a counselling and psychology practice in Central, Hong Kong, has introduced dedicated psychological services and added registered psychologist Remo Poulsen to its team of mental health practitioners in November 2026. Poulsen is registered with the Hong Kong Psychological Society and authorised to practise in Denmark. To learn more visit

Remo Poulsen holds qualifications in psychology from Denmark and has clinical experience across four countries. At Maple Tree Counselling he works with adolescents aged 12 and above, adults and families. His areas of focus include anxiety, depression, stress, trauma and challenges associated with neurodiversity, including autism and ADHD.

Poulsen's work also covers relationship and communication difficulties, substance and behavioural addictions, anger and impulsivity management, and parental guidance.

Poulsen uses evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR), Internal Family Systems (IFS), Narrative Therapy and Prolonged Exposure Therapy. He works collaboratively and adapts the method to each client's experiences, cultural background, goals and preferences.

Depending on the client's circumstances, sessions with Poulsen may involve exploring and processing past experiences, understanding patterns of thinking and behaviour, strengthening coping strategies, or developing greater awareness of relationships and attachment patterns. The focus is on practical tools and insights that clients can apply in everyday life.

Poulsen is fluent in English and Danish and speaks conversational Swedish and Norwegian. Maple Tree Counselling describes its client community in Hong Kong as increasingly diverse, and Poulsen brings cross-cultural experience to that work.

The introduction of psychological services builds on Maple Tree Counselling's established team of counsellors and gives clients a broader choice of professional expertise in one practice. According to Maple Tree Counselling, counsellors and psychologists both offer psychotherapy, including emotional support, exploration, practical strategies and guidance for managing stress, relationships, grief and other life challenges.

Psychologists bring additional expertise in formal psychological assessment, diagnosis and specialised mental health treatment. The practice states that a psychologist may be particularly suited to individuals experiencing more complex or acute mental health difficulties, or to those who require a formal psychological evaluation.

Maple Tree Counselling's team also includes Dr. Amanda Friday, a Counselling Psychologist with a PhD in Counselling, whose work focuses on anxiety, burnout, career transitions, identity and emotional regulation. Dr. Friday's practice is currently at capacity, which Maple Tree Counselling attributes to growing demand for specialised psychological support. Poulsen's arrival increases the practice's capacity to meet that demand.

Maple Tree Counselling matches each client with a practitioner based on the client's circumstances and the practitioner's experience, therapeutic approach and areas of expertise. The practice treats the fit between client and therapist as being as important as the professional qualifications behind it.

New clients can arrange a complimentary 15-minute pre-screen call with Maple Tree Counselling to discuss their needs and explore suitable practitioners before booking. Further information on the practice, its psychologists and its counsellors is available at

About Maple Tree Counselling

Maple Tree Counselling is a Hong Kong-based counselling and psychology practice supporting individuals, couples, adolescents and families. Its multidisciplinary team of counsellors and psychologists offers personalised, evidence-based psychotherapy across a range of mental health and relationship concerns, with services available in multiple languages. The Hong Kong practice is located on the 19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.

This release has been prepared using information provided by Maple Tree Counselling. Details of practitioner registrations, specialisms, languages and availability are subject to change and should be confirmed directly with the practice.

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Remo Poulsen Psychologist - Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong

CONTACT: Anjali Nihalchand +852 6375 6098... 19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong