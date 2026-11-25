Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Services - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC services market was estimated at US$61.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$90.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient climate control, improved indoor air quality, predictive maintenance, smart building integration, and reliable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning performance across residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

HVAC Services Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Installation, maintenance, repair, replacement, controls integration, and energy-efficiency upgrades are becoming increasingly important as building owners seek to reduce operating costs and extend equipment life. Routine HVAC maintenance supports system reliability by identifying component wear, refrigerant issues, airflow restrictions, and control problems before they result in expensive failures or extended downtime.

Energy efficiency remains a major market driver. Governments, regulators, businesses, and property owners are placing greater emphasis on lowering building energy consumption and meeting sustainability targets. HVAC service providers are responding with energy audits, equipment retrofits, variable-speed technology, energy recovery systems, optimized controls, and high-efficiency replacements. These services can reduce utility expenses while improving comfort and operational performance.

Indoor air quality is also influencing demand, particularly in healthcare facilities, schools, offices, hospitality properties, and public buildings. Services involving ventilation optimization, duct cleaning, filtration upgrades, ultraviolet air treatment, and system inspection are receiving increased attention as organizations prioritize healthier indoor environments.

Smart Technology Reshapes HVAC Maintenance and Service Delivery

Smart diagnostics, connected sensors, cloud-based service platforms, and automated building management systems are transforming the HVAC services industry. Technicians increasingly use thermal imaging, refrigerant analyzers, digital testing equipment, and real-time system data to improve diagnostic accuracy and accelerate repairs.

Internet of Things-enabled HVAC equipment supports remote monitoring and predictive maintenance by providing continuous information on equipment performance. Service providers can identify operational inefficiencies and emerging failures before they disrupt building operations. This capability is especially valuable for data centers, hospitals, manufacturing plants, hotels, and other facilities requiring continuous environmental control.

Energy management platforms enable technicians to analyze consumption patterns and recommend equipment upgrades, zoning adjustments, controls optimization, or revised operating schedules. Integration with building management systems also allows HVAC performance to respond more effectively to occupancy levels, environmental conditions, and energy demand.

Drones equipped with thermal imaging technology are improving inspections of rooftop equipment and large industrial systems. These tools can identify leaks, insulation deficiencies, and overheating components while reducing inspection time and limiting technician exposure to difficult-to-access locations. Mobile and cloud-based service management platforms further improve scheduling, maintenance records, reporting, and access to technical documentation.

Market Expansion Opportunities

The growing technical complexity of modern HVAC systems is increasing demand for trained service professionals capable of installing, maintaining, and optimizing connected equipment. Aging HVAC infrastructure is creating additional opportunities for repair, replacement, and retrofit services, particularly in regions where extreme temperatures place sustained pressure on heating and cooling assets.

Construction activity in emerging and established markets is also supporting demand for HVAC installation and long-term maintenance. Smart buildings and energy-efficient developments require specialized equipment, integrated controls, commissioning, and ongoing performance optimization.

Subscription-based maintenance plans represent another important industry trend. Fixed-fee service contracts provide customers with scheduled maintenance, priority repairs, and more predictable operating expenses while generating recurring revenue for HVAC service providers.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global HVAC services market by value in US dollars and covers the following segments:



Implementation: New construction and retrofit buildings.

Service: Installation and replacement; maintenance and repair; energy-efficiency and retrofit; HVAC controls upgrades and integration; and other services.

Application: Data centers, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, hospitality and leisure, retail spaces, government and public buildings, and other applications.

End Use: Residential, commercial, and industrial. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key HVAC Services Market Insights



The new construction implementation segment is projected to reach US$62.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The retrofit buildings implementation segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the analysis period.

The U.S. HVAC services market was valued at US$18.9 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% and reach US$22.5 billion by 2032. The analysis also examines market developments across Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Benefits and Features



Independent analysis of annual HVAC services sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major market segments, geographic regions, trends, growth drivers, and constraints.

Competitive analysis covering the market presence and prospects of leading HVAC companies.

Actionable intelligence supporting market entry, investment planning, business development, and revenue growth strategies. Company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates.

Companies Featured in the HVAC Services Market Report



Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

Haier Group

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nortek Global HVAC LLC

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies Vaillant Group

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 5,350 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report and the associated online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes:

