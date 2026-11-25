Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HVAC Aftermarket - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC aftermarket market was valued at US$95.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$168.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC upgrades, predictive maintenance, smart climate controls, improved indoor air quality and sustainable replacement components.

HVAC Aftermarket Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Property owners and facility managers are increasingly extending the operating life of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems through maintenance, repairs, retrofits and component upgrades. This approach can reduce capital expenditure, improve reliability and help existing equipment meet evolving performance and environmental requirements.

Smart HVAC technology is a major market catalyst. Connected thermostats, sensors and controllers enable remote system management, automated temperature scheduling, real-time performance monitoring and energy-use optimization. Predictive maintenance platforms supported by Internet of Things connectivity can identify emerging equipment issues before failure, helping residential, commercial and industrial users reduce downtime and avoid expensive emergency repairs.

Demand for energy-efficient retrofits is also accelerating as governments introduce stricter building standards and incentives. Variable-speed drives, high-efficiency compressors, energy recovery ventilators and advanced motors can improve the performance of older HVAC installations without requiring full system replacement. These solutions are particularly important in commercial buildings, where heating and cooling represent a substantial share of total energy consumption.

Indoor air quality remains another significant growth area. Demand is increasing for HEPA and higher-rated filters, UV-C purification systems, air ionization products, humidity controls and enhanced ventilation equipment. Adoption is particularly strong across healthcare facilities, schools, offices and other environments where occupant health and air cleanliness are operational priorities.

Sustainability and regulatory compliance are further influencing purchasing decisions. Low-global-warming-potential refrigerants, recyclable materials and efficient replacement parts are helping organizations reduce HVAC-related emissions and prepare aging systems for new environmental standards. Modular components and zoning technologies also provide greater customization based on building layout, occupancy and operating requirements.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



The air conditioning equipment product segment is forecast to reach US$86.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The heating equipment product segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period.

The United States HVAC aftermarket was valued at US$25.6 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% and reach US$40 billion by 2032. Additional regional opportunities are assessed across Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

HVAC Aftermarket Report Scope

The report analyzes the global HVAC aftermarket by market value in U.S. dollars. Product coverage includes air conditioning, heating and ventilation equipment. Service analysis includes maintenance, repair, installation, retrofit and upgrade, inspection and testing. End-use coverage encompasses residential and non-residential applications.

Geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China and major European markets, including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Russia. It also evaluates Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and additional markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and HVAC aftermarket forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Assessment of major market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and revenue opportunities.

Detailed evaluation of product, service, end-use and geographic growth trajectories.

Competitive intelligence covering major participants and their presence across key regions.

Analysis of energy efficiency, smart HVAC systems, indoor air quality and sustainable retrofit trends. Complimentary report updates for one year to reflect relevant market developments.

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia. The report tracks early market signals emerging through expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports and institutional publications. These validated inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, competitive developments and technologies likely to influence future demand.

The analysis also extends beyond a single global market share estimate. Where relevant, competitive positioning is examined across major regions to account for differences in market structure, regulatory conditions, technology adoption and customer requirements.

Companies Featured in the HVAC Aftermarket Report

Featured companies include AB Electrolux, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Group, Trane Technologies Plc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Global HVAC LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG and Vaillant Group.

With energy costs, sustainability requirements and indoor air quality expectations continuing to rise, the global HVAC aftermarket is positioned for sustained expansion. Smart controls, predictive maintenance, efficient retrofits and environmentally responsible components will remain central to improving HVAC performance, extending equipment life and supporting regulatory compliance through 2032.

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