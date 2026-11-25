MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, today announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Poco Loco Holdings Group LLC (“Poco Loco” or the“Company”) in connection with a ~$188.2 million financing transaction comprising a combination of mortgage, land sale-leaseback, and build-to-suit financing arrangements.

Poco Loco is a family-owned, Texas-based Hispanic grocery and convenience retail operator serving communities across Central and South Texas. The Company has evolved from a single neighborhood store into a diversified retail platform encompassing full-service supermercados, meat markets, convenience stores, and gas stations. Supported by more than 1,000 employees, Poco Loco remains committed to providing fresh, authentic, and affordable groceries while maintaining the personalized service and community-focused approach that have defined its growth.

The transaction enables Poco Loco to unlock capital from its existing real estate portfolio while supporting future development, expansion initiatives, and construction of multiple locations. By combining mortgage financing, sale-leaseback structures, and build-to-suit funding, the financing provides the Company with a flexible capital solution designed to enhance liquidity, optimize its real estate holdings, and facilitate long-term growth.

E.F. Hutton's Private Credit practice specializes in structuring and arranging customized financing solutions, including direct lending, mezzanine financing, real estate-backed financing, and structured credit, for businesses and institutional investors.

“Convenience and fuel operators often hold valuable real estate, and financing it well takes a structure that reflects both the property and the business that operates on it,” said Duncan B. Swanston, President of E.F. Hutton.“We are pleased to have advised Poco Loco on this financing and look forward to supporting the company as it continues to grow.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Through our specialized divisions, we apply deep market expertise to provide advisory, capital raising, and financing solutions that seek to unlock opportunity, accelerate growth, and create enduring value at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit

Securities offered through E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and registered with the MSRB. Historical references to E.F. Hutton & Co. describe the history of the name and are provided for context.

Contact Information

E.F. Hutton & Co.

...



(212) 970-3700