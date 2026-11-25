Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Residential Balanced Ventilators - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential balanced ventilators market was valued at US$596.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$915.3 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Market growth is supported by rising awareness of indoor air quality, tighter energy-efficiency standards, increased construction of high-performance homes, and continued innovation in residential ventilation technology.

Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for residential balanced ventilation systems is increasing as homeowners, builders, and regulators place greater emphasis on healthier indoor environments. Modern energy-efficient homes are often constructed with tightly sealed building envelopes, increasing the need for controlled ventilation to manage indoor pollutants, moisture, carbon dioxide, and odors.

The prevalence of asthma, allergies, and other respiratory conditions is also influencing purchasing decisions. Homeowners are increasingly investing in ventilation solutions that support consistent air exchange and help limit exposure to airborne allergens and fine particles. At the same time, stricter building codes and sustainability targets are encouraging the integration of balanced ventilators into new residential construction and renovation projects.

Technology Innovation Supports Market Expansion

Product development is centered on energy recovery ventilators (ERVs), heat recovery ventilators (HRVs), smart controls, advanced sensors, and high-performance filtration. ERV and HRV systems improve building energy performance by recovering heat or moisture from exhaust air before it leaves the home.

Smart residential ventilation systems are gaining market traction through sensors that monitor temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, and other indoor air quality indicators. Automated controls can adjust airflow in response to changing conditions, while connectivity with smart home platforms allows remote monitoring and system management. Advances in filtration are further improving the removal of allergens, fine particles, and outdoor pollutants from incoming air.

Key Residential Applications

Residential balanced ventilators are increasingly specified for new homes to support compliance with ventilation requirements and energy-performance standards. Retrofit demand is also growing among owners of existing homes affected by excessive humidity, insufficient ventilation, mold risk, or persistent indoor air quality concerns.

Multi-family residential buildings represent another important application area, particularly where developers and property managers require reliable ventilation across multiple units. Key benefits include improved indoor air quality, greater occupant comfort, better moisture control, lower mold risk, and reduced energy losses associated with conventional ventilation methods.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Energy Recovery Ventilators: The ERV segment is forecast to reach US$623.2 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Heat Recovery Ventilators: The HRV segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. residential balanced ventilators market was valued at US$162.5 million in 2025.

China: China is forecast to record a CAGR of 9.7% and reach US$191.6 million by 2032. Other Markets: The report also assesses growth opportunities across Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global residential balanced ventilators market by value in US$ million. Product coverage includes energy recovery ventilators and heat recovery ventilators. Geographic analysis encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with detailed coverage of major national markets.

The study provides independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It evaluates market dynamics, segment performance, regional opportunities, competitive conditions, technology developments, and factors likely to influence future demand.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global residential balanced ventilators market evolve through 2032?

Which technology, regulatory, health, and construction trends are driving market growth?

Which product segments and geographic markets offer the strongest expansion potential?

How are competitive positions changing across major regions? Which companies are shaping the residential ventilation market?

Companies Featured



Blauberg Ventilatoren GmbH

Broan, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

S&P Sistemas de Ventilacion S.L.U Systemair AB

Domain Expert Insights



Expert-Led Market Perspective: The analysis incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide strategic context beyond conventional published research.

Early Market Signals: The report tracks emerging shifts identified through expert discussions, corporate activity, technology announcements, and market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in secondary research.

Validated Intelligence Base: Findings draw on conference sessions, executive presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other verified sources.

Strategic Market Direction: The report connects market signals with long-term demand drivers, competitive developments, and emerging business opportunities.

Company Intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market forecasts to assess companies influencing product innovation and the competitive environment. Regional Market Share Analysis: Market share is examined where analytically relevant, recognizing that competitive structures and vendor positions vary significantly by geography.

The report is designed to support manufacturers, suppliers, investors, building technology companies, HVAC professionals, developers, and strategic decision-makers seeking actionable intelligence on the global residential balanced ventilators market. Complimentary updates for one year provide continued visibility into significant market developments.

Key Attributes:

