MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or the“Company”) (NYSE: OI) investors of thedeadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Investors are encouraged to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 14, 2025 through July 28, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that O-I Glass failed to disclose the true state of the Company's Fit to Win program, including a delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits, and continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations.

On July 28, 2026, O-I Glass announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reducing its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigning its 2027 investor Day financial targets. The Company's CEO, Gordon J. Hardie, stated,“Achieving our objectives in Europe is taking longer than expected due to persistent market challenges including commercial pressures and higher energy related costs. While we believe these challenges are temporary, we have adjusted our 2026 outlook and realigned our 2027 targets to reflect a more gradual pace of improvement.” Hardie further stated,“Yes, we've had a stumble, a chunk of it our own making. We own that. We know how to fix it. We know what the issues are.” On this news, the price of O-I Glass shares declined by $1.36 per share, or approximately 15%, from $9.06 per share on July 28, 2026 to close at $7.70 on July 29, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

What is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...