MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Primoris Services Corporation (“Primoris” or the“Company”) (NYSE: PRIM) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On November 3, 2026, Primoris announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting revenue of $2.0 billion, down 10.4% year-over-year, and operating income of $94.9 million, down 30.7% year-over-year. Primoris CEO Koti Vadlamudi attributed this revenue decline to“challenged renewable projects,” stating that“execution challenges” and a“volatile regulatory environment” led to lower-than-expected-revenue from new project awards and starts, project delays, and projects that were not awarded or not pursued. Vadlamudi stated that this“resulted in a steeper-than-expected decline in revenue from the prior year and approximately $450 million of revenue being deferred beyond 2026. As a result, we now expect full year 2026 renewables revenue to be approximately $1.7 billion, revised from our previous expectation of $2.0 billion at midyear.” In the Company's Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q with the SEC on August 5, 2026 and May 6, 2026, Primoris reported $205.9 million and $203.5 million, respectively, of unapproved contract modifications recognized as revenue on a cumulative catch-up basis. On the November news, the price of Primoris shares declined by $11.12 per share, or approximately 14%, from $79.57 per share on November 3, 2026 to close at $68.45 on November 4, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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