Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research estimates that Alphabet (~11.5%), NVIDIA (~10.0%), Microsoft (~9.0%) and Amazon Web Services (~7.5%) together held about 38% of the USD 4.80 billion AI for scientific discovery market in 2025. Specialist software and AI-native discovery companies hold smaller shares, and nearly half of revenue sits with a long tail of providers.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Capital is flowing in at record levels. Isomorphic Labs, the Alphabet drug design company, raised USD 2.1 billion in a Series B round on May 12, 2026. In January 2026, NVIDIA and Eli Lilly announced an AI co-innovation lab with up to USD 1 billion of combined investment over five years. Specialist vendors are growing too: Schrödinger reported 2025 software revenue of USD 199.5 million, up 10.6%, and Insilico Medicine's software now serves 13 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Full report:

Request a sample:







Figure 1: AI for Scientific Discovery Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Market Share, 2025 (Precedence Research Estimate)







Figure 2: AI for Scientific Discovery Company Share, 2025 – Precedence Research Estimate

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

AI for Scientific Discovery Market: Company Share, 2025

Company Main Offerings Est. 2025 Revenue in Market Est. Share Position Alphabet Google DeepMind (AlphaFold, AI co-scientist), Isomorphic Labs, Google Cloud ~USD 0.55B ~11.5% Model and platform leader NVIDIA BioNeMo, DGX systems, HPC and CUDA libraries ~USD 0.48B ~10.0% Compute and model framework Microsoft Azure AI, Microsoft Discovery, quantum and chemistry tools ~USD 0.43B ~9.0% Cloud and agentic science Amazon Web Services Cloud HPC, Bedrock, life-science services ~USD 0.36B ~7.5% Cloud infrastructure Schrödinger Physics-based and ML molecular design software ~USD 0.20B ~4.2% Largest listed specialist Benchling R&D cloud, AI Scientist, lab automation ~USD 0.17B ~3.5% Research data platform IBM Watsonx, foundation models for chemistry ~USD 0.13B ~2.8% Enterprise AI Recursion / Insilico Medicine AI drug discovery platforms and partnerships ~USD 0.13B combined ~2.7% AI-native discovery Others Specialists, startups and service providers ~USD 2.34B ~48.8% Fragmented long tail

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How the estimate was built. Precedence Research allocated the USD 4.80 billion 2025 market using company-reported revenue where available (for example Schrödinger software revenue and Insilico Medicine revenue), disclosed partnerships and funding, and modeled scientific-discovery revenue within broader cloud, AI and computing businesses. All shares are rounded and labelled as Precedence Research estimates.

What the shares show. Large technology platforms lead because nearly every AI science project runs on their compute, cloud and models. Specialists hold smaller but focused shares, and the large long tail means consolidation and partnerships are likely as the market grows.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Profiles and Strategy

Alphabet – Market Leader (~11.5%)

Alphabet combines Google DeepMind's scientific models, Isomorphic Labs' drug design engine and Google Cloud infrastructure. Isomorphic raised USD 2.1 billion in May 2026 and has partnerships with Eli Lilly, Novartis and others. In February 2026, Google DeepMind announced a national AI partnership in India to widen researcher access to its tools. Precedence Research expects Alphabet to keep its lead as Isomorphic moves toward clinical trials.

NVIDIA – Compute and Model Platform (~10.0%)

NVIDIA supplies the GPUs, DGX systems and BioNeMo models used by most AI discovery teams. In January 2026, NVIDIA and Lilly announced a co-innovation lab built on BioNeMo and the Vera Rubin architecture, with up to USD 1 billion of investment over five years, and NVIDIA announced a collaboration with Thermo Fisher on autonomous lab infrastructure. NVIDIA's venture arm also invested in Lila Sciences.

Microsoft – Cloud and Agentic Science (~9.0%)

Microsoft serves research groups through Azure AI and high-performance computing, along with agentic research and chemistry tools. Its strength lies in enterprise relationships with pharmaceutical and chemical companies.

Amazon Web Services – Cloud Infrastructure (~7.5%)

AWS provides cloud compute, foundation model access and life-science data services used by biotech companies and research institutions, making it a core infrastructure provider.

Schrödinger – Leading Specialist (~4.2%)

Schrödinger reported 2025 total revenue of USD 255.9 million, up 23.3%, with software revenue of USD 199.5 million. It expects 2026 software annual contract value of USD 218 to 228 million, 10% to 15% growth, and is shifting customers to hosted software.

Benchling – Research Data Platform (~3.5%)

Benchling runs research workflows for roughly 1,200 customers and launched Benchling Automation to connect lab instruments with scientific records, with partners including HighRes, Automata, Ginkgo Bioworks, Opentrons and Hamilton.

Recursion and Insilico Medicine – AI-Native Discovery (~2.7% combined)

Insilico Medicine listed in Hong Kong on December 30, 2025, reported 2025 revenue of USD 56.24 million and grew software revenue 23.8%. Recursion runs a large automated biology and chemistry platform with pharma partnerships. Both earn platform and partnership revenue while building their own pipelines.

Other Key Players

Precedence Research also profiles AbCellera Biologics, Atomwise, BenchSci Analytics, BenevolentAI, Evaxion, Generate Biomedicines, Healx, IBM, Nimbus Therapeutics and Novartis. Lila Sciences, which has raised USD 550 million to build AI Science Factories, and Tamarind Bio, which raised a USD 13.6 million Series A in February 2026, are among the fast-rising challengers.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Investment and Development Signals







Figure 3: AI for Scientific Discovery Company Signals, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Date Company Development Competitive Impact Oct 2025 Lila Sciences USD 115M Series A extension; total funding USD 550M Funds autonomous lab build-out Dec 2025 Insilico Medicine Hong Kong IPO; cash USD 393.3M Public capital for AI discovery Jan 2026 NVIDIA and Eli Lilly Up to USD 1B AI co-innovation lab Ties compute leader to top pharma Feb 2026 Google DeepMind National AI partnership in India Expands into fastest-growing region Feb 2026 Tamarind Bio USD 13.6M Series A Accessible AI tools for researchers Feb 2026 Schrödinger 2025 software revenue USD 199.5M; hosted shift Recurring revenue model May 2026 Isomorphic Labs USD 2.1B Series B Largest AI drug design financing

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Competitive Outlook



Platforms will keep the largest share. Compute, cloud and frontier models are needed by every customer.

Generative AI is the fastest-growing technology. Vendors with strong models for molecules and materials gain share.

Lab automation closes the loop. Companies linking AI with robotic labs, such as Lila, Benchling and NVIDIA partners, add a new layer of value.

Materials and chemicals are the next frontier. The fastest-growing application and end user favor vendors beyond biology. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Partnerships such as DeepMind's in India show how platforms compete for researchers.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Market Drivers and Challenges

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

Precedence Quadrant ranks platforms and specialists on revenue share, model capability, partnerships and customer reach.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks funding rounds, partnerships, launches and company results, updating share estimates over time.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps compute supply, lab automation and data infrastructure capacity.

Customized Research answers questions such as vendor selection, partnership screening or share forecasts by application.

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Company, segment and region data Tracks share by offering and application Precedence Quadrant Company ranking on share and capability Supports vendor and investment choices Interactive Dashboard Funding, partnership and launch tracking Keeps share estimates current Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Compute and lab infrastructure mapping Supports capacity planning Customized Research Partner screening and share forecasts Answers decision-specific questions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Funding rounds, model releases and partnerships change this market every month. Monthly updates suit teams tracking deals, quarterly updates follow listed-company results, six-monthly updates align with major AI and life-science conferences, and annual updates support investors reviewing share and market size. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

Company Ecosystem







Figure 4: AI for Scientific Discovery Company Ecosystem, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

To see full company share estimates and competitive scenarios for AI for scientific discovery through 2035, explore the report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



Report:

Request a sample: Schedule a meeting:



Fill out the form for relevant samples, case studies, and examples....

Related Reports

About Precedence Research

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company. It provides market sizing and forecasts, competitive and company analysis, customer and buyer intelligence and customized research across healthcare, medical devices, ICT, energy, chemicals and materials and other industries, helping executives and investors make evidence-based decisions.

Our Partners



Towards Healthcare:

Towards Packaging: Towards Chemical & Materials:



Connect With Us



USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Singapore: +65 3105 1271

Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email:...



Social Media