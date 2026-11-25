Alphabet, NVIDIA, Microsoft And AWS Lead The AI For Scientific Discovery Market As It Grows To USD 34.78 Billion By 2035
|Company
|Main Offerings
|Est. 2025 Revenue in Market
|Est. Share
|Position
|Alphabet
|Google DeepMind (AlphaFold, AI co-scientist), Isomorphic Labs, Google Cloud
|~USD 0.55B
|~11.5%
|Model and platform leader
|NVIDIA
|BioNeMo, DGX systems, HPC and CUDA libraries
|~USD 0.48B
|~10.0%
|Compute and model framework
|Microsoft
|Azure AI, Microsoft Discovery, quantum and chemistry tools
|~USD 0.43B
|~9.0%
|Cloud and agentic science
|Amazon Web Services
|Cloud HPC, Bedrock, life-science services
|~USD 0.36B
|~7.5%
|Cloud infrastructure
|Schrödinger
|Physics-based and ML molecular design software
|~USD 0.20B
|~4.2%
|Largest listed specialist
|Benchling
|R&D cloud, AI Scientist, lab automation
|~USD 0.17B
|~3.5%
|Research data platform
|IBM
|Watsonx, foundation models for chemistry
|~USD 0.13B
|~2.8%
|Enterprise AI
|Recursion / Insilico Medicine
|AI drug discovery platforms and partnerships
|~USD 0.13B combined
|~2.7%
|AI-native discovery
|Others
|Specialists, startups and service providers
|~USD 2.34B
|~48.8%
|Fragmented long tail
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How the estimate was built. Precedence Research allocated the USD 4.80 billion 2025 market using company-reported revenue where available (for example Schrödinger software revenue and Insilico Medicine revenue), disclosed partnerships and funding, and modeled scientific-discovery revenue within broader cloud, AI and computing businesses. All shares are rounded and labelled as Precedence Research estimates.
What the shares show. Large technology platforms lead because nearly every AI science project runs on their compute, cloud and models. Specialists hold smaller but focused shares, and the large long tail means consolidation and partnerships are likely as the market grows.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Company Profiles and Strategy
Alphabet – Market Leader (~11.5%)
Alphabet combines Google DeepMind's scientific models, Isomorphic Labs' drug design engine and Google Cloud infrastructure. Isomorphic raised USD 2.1 billion in May 2026 and has partnerships with Eli Lilly, Novartis and others. In February 2026, Google DeepMind announced a national AI partnership in India to widen researcher access to its tools. Precedence Research expects Alphabet to keep its lead as Isomorphic moves toward clinical trials.
NVIDIA – Compute and Model Platform (~10.0%)
NVIDIA supplies the GPUs, DGX systems and BioNeMo models used by most AI discovery teams. In January 2026, NVIDIA and Lilly announced a co-innovation lab built on BioNeMo and the Vera Rubin architecture, with up to USD 1 billion of investment over five years, and NVIDIA announced a collaboration with Thermo Fisher on autonomous lab infrastructure. NVIDIA's venture arm also invested in Lila Sciences.
Microsoft – Cloud and Agentic Science (~9.0%)
Microsoft serves research groups through Azure AI and high-performance computing, along with agentic research and chemistry tools. Its strength lies in enterprise relationships with pharmaceutical and chemical companies.
Amazon Web Services – Cloud Infrastructure (~7.5%)
AWS provides cloud compute, foundation model access and life-science data services used by biotech companies and research institutions, making it a core infrastructure provider.
Schrödinger – Leading Specialist (~4.2%)
Schrödinger reported 2025 total revenue of USD 255.9 million, up 23.3%, with software revenue of USD 199.5 million. It expects 2026 software annual contract value of USD 218 to 228 million, 10% to 15% growth, and is shifting customers to hosted software.
Benchling – Research Data Platform (~3.5%)
Benchling runs research workflows for roughly 1,200 customers and launched Benchling Automation to connect lab instruments with scientific records, with partners including HighRes, Automata, Ginkgo Bioworks, Opentrons and Hamilton.
Recursion and Insilico Medicine – AI-Native Discovery (~2.7% combined)
Insilico Medicine listed in Hong Kong on December 30, 2025, reported 2025 revenue of USD 56.24 million and grew software revenue 23.8%. Recursion runs a large automated biology and chemistry platform with pharma partnerships. Both earn platform and partnership revenue while building their own pipelines.
Other Key Players
Precedence Research also profiles AbCellera Biologics, Atomwise, BenchSci Analytics, BenevolentAI, Evaxion, Generate Biomedicines, Healx, IBM, Nimbus Therapeutics and Novartis. Lila Sciences, which has raised USD 550 million to build AI Science Factories, and Tamarind Bio, which raised a USD 13.6 million Series A in February 2026, are among the fast-rising challengers.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Investment and Development Signals
Figure 3: AI for Scientific Discovery Company Signals, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
|Date
|Company
|Development
|Competitive Impact
|Oct 2025
|Lila Sciences
|USD 115M Series A extension; total funding USD 550M
|Funds autonomous lab build-out
|Dec 2025
|Insilico Medicine
|Hong Kong IPO; cash USD 393.3M
|Public capital for AI discovery
|Jan 2026
|NVIDIA and Eli Lilly
|Up to USD 1B AI co-innovation lab
|Ties compute leader to top pharma
|Feb 2026
|Google DeepMind
|National AI partnership in India
|Expands into fastest-growing region
|Feb 2026
|Tamarind Bio
|USD 13.6M Series A
|Accessible AI tools for researchers
|Feb 2026
|Schrödinger
|2025 software revenue USD 199.5M; hosted shift
|Recurring revenue model
|May 2026
|Isomorphic Labs
|USD 2.1B Series B
|Largest AI drug design financing
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Competitive Outlook
- Platforms will keep the largest share. Compute, cloud and frontier models are needed by every customer. Generative AI is the fastest-growing technology. Vendors with strong models for molecules and materials gain share. Lab automation closes the loop. Companies linking AI with robotic labs, such as Lila, Benchling and NVIDIA partners, add a new layer of value. Materials and chemicals are the next frontier. The fastest-growing application and end user favor vendors beyond biology. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. Partnerships such as DeepMind's in India show how platforms compete for researchers.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Market Drivers and ChallengesDrivers: rising R&D costs, advances in generative AI machine learning Challenges: limited high-quality data, proof of real-world results, high compute cost, talent shortages and data security.
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
How Precedence Research Supports Decision-MakingMaster Dataset provides company, segment and regional data for AI for scientific discovery and adjacent markets such as AI in pharmaceutical AI in omics studies
Precedence Quadrant ranks platforms and specialists on revenue share, model capability, partnerships and customer reach.
Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks funding rounds, partnerships, launches and company results, updating share estimates over time.
Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps compute supply, lab automation and data infrastructure capacity.
Customized Research answers questions such as vendor selection, partnership screening or share forecasts by application.
|Solution
|What It Provides
|How It Helps
|Master Dataset
|Company, segment and region data
|Tracks share by offering and application
|Precedence Quadrant
|Company ranking on share and capability
|Supports vendor and investment choices
|Interactive Dashboard
|Funding, partnership and launch tracking
|Keeps share estimates current
|Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence
|Compute and lab infrastructure mapping
|Supports capacity planning
|Customized Research
|Partner screening and share forecasts
|Answers decision-specific questions
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters
Funding rounds, model releases and partnerships change this market every month. Monthly updates suit teams tracking deals, quarterly updates follow listed-company results, six-monthly updates align with major AI and life-science conferences, and annual updates support investors reviewing share and market size. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.
Company Ecosystem
Figure 4: AI for Scientific Discovery Company Ecosystem, 2026
Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher
Call to Action
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