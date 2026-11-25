







More Power, Less Space: Free Up Room for Adventure

For RV owners and campers, expanding their RV battery capacity often means sacrificing valuable storage space or installing extra batteries. This is especially challenging for those upgrading from lead-acid batteries in space-constrained compartments.

Redodo's new Ultra Mini Group 31 Lithium Battery addresses this challenge by packing 200Ah of capacity into a compact 13.11 × 6.93 × 9.45-inch design. It holds 2,560Wh of energy in a case 41% smaller than conventional 12V 200Ah LiFePO4 batteries, allowing users to upgrade from 100Ah to 200Ah within a similar footprint, reducing the need for additional batteries or major modifications while freeing up room for travel essentials.

Weighing just 44.5 lbs, the battery is approximately 65% lighter than two 12V 100Ah AGM batteries with equivalent nominal capacity. Its compact, lightweight design makes it ideal for Class B camper vans, small travel trailers, off-road campers, and Class C motorhomes where space and weight savings matter.









Extended Runtime and High Output for Off-Grid Comfort

Despite its compact size, the Redodo 12V 200Ah battery delivers 2,560Wh of energy. At an estimated daily consumption of 1kWh, a single battery can theoretically support up to 2.5 days of off-grid use, reducing the need for frequent recharging during weekend camping trips or short RV getaways.

The battery features a built-in 200A battery management system (BMS), supporting up to 2,560W of continuous output. Paired with a compatible inverter, it can power everyday essentials such as microwaves, TVs, and LED lighting, bringing familiar comforts to life off the grid.









For greater energy needs, the battery supports configurations of up to four in parallel and four in series, providing a maximum system capacity of 40.96kWh. Users can expand their power systems to accommodate RV travel, off-grid living, and home backup power applications.

The battery also delivers over 6,000 charge cycles at 100% depth of discharge (DOD). With a compatible Redodo 12V 40A LiFePO4 charger, it can be fully recharged in approximately five hours, helping users prepare for their next adventure.

Smart Monitoring and Outdoor Protection for Easier Power Management

Beyond upgrades in capacity and power output, the Redodo 12V 200Ah Ultra Mini Bluetooth Lithium Battery also delivers convenient battery management and strong environmental adaptability for outdoor use.

It features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, allowing users to check remaining battery capacity, voltage, and other operating data directly from their smartphones. This makes it easier to monitor battery status and plan power use and recharging during extended off-grid trips.









Built for outdoor applications, the battery features an IP65-rated enclosure that protects against dust and water jets, helping it withstand the dusty and damp conditions commonly encountered while camping.

Its built-in BMS also provides low-temperature charging and discharging protection, automatically activating safeguards when battery temperatures fall outside the appropriate operating range.

Go Light: More Freedom to Explore

The launch of the 12V 200Ah Ultra Mini reflects Redodo's Go Light philosophy: making outdoor adventures easier with lighter, more compact, and user-friendly power solutions.

Traveling light shouldn't mean compromising on power or comfort. By delivering 200Ah of capacity in a compact Group 31 footprint, Redodo helps outdoor enthusiasts reduce space and weight constraints, leaving more room for gear and more time to enjoy the journey.

About Redodo

Redodo is a LiFePO4 battery brand committed to providing lightweight, compact, and easy-to-use energy solutions for people who value simplicity, freedom, and outdoor living. Guided by its brand mission,“Go Light, Be Free”, Redodo helps users reduce the weight, space, and complexity of their power systems, making every journey easier to begin.

Its products are designed for real-world applications including fishing, small boats, truck camping, overlanding, e-bike trailers, and weekend camping. With premium-grade lithium cells, advanced BMS technology, and reliable performance, Redodo has become a trusted choice for more than 1.3 million users across over 40 countries.

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Contact Person: Nina Huang

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