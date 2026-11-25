MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the global digital twins in healthcare market to grow from USD 7.47 billion in 2026 to USD 101.19 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 68.4%. Growth is supported by increasing applications in clinical studies, hospitals, personalized medicine, and pharmaceutical research, alongside advances in AI/ML simulation, real-time data, cloud computing, and IoT.

Get PDF Brochure - Market Data & Segmentation:

Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 7.47 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 101.19 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 68.4% (2026–2031)

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Largest component segment, 2025: Software

Largest type segment, 2025: Process twins

Largest application segment, 2025: Personalized medicine

Largest end-user segment, 2025: Healthcare providers Key players: Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), Microsoft Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Why This Market Matters

Digital twins enable virtual replicas of patients, organs, and healthcare facilities to support disease progression prediction, treatment planning, and more efficient use of healthcare resources. By integrating physiological, genetic, medical history, behavioral, and real-time device data, they can support patient-specific care, remote monitoring, and more informed clinical decisions. Virtual patient models are also becoming relevant to clinical trial design and pharmaceutical research.

Market Overview

The market is expanding as healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations integrate real-world data with AI-driven simulation models. Electronic health records, imaging, connected devices, and cloud-based platforms help create more accurate models for predictive care and operational optimization. Adoption is challenged by high implementation costs, data quality and privacy concerns, interoperability, evolving regulatory guidance, model validation, and shortages of specialized personnel.

Analyst Perspective

The industry is moving from operational simulation toward patient-specific and organ-level modeling for clinical decision-making and personalized medicine. In-silico trials and virtual patient cohorts are increasingly connecting clinical practice, research, and digital health platforms. Sustained adoption will depend on reliable validation frameworks, transparent algorithms, effective data governance, interoperability, and skilled implementation teams.

Speak to Our Analyst - Get Custom Insights:

Segment Analysis

By component, software held the largest share in 2025, supported by AI-based simulation platforms and cloud-integrated twin engines for patient modeling, predictive diagnostics, and drug discovery.

By type, process twins held the largest share in 2025, driven by their use in clinical workflows, manufacturing processes, supply chains, and hospital operations.

By application, personalized medicine held the largest share in 2025 as patient-specific replicas enabled simulation of treatment responses, therapy selection, and disease monitoring.

By end user, healthcare providers held the largest share in 2025, reflecting adoption of patient modeling, predictive analytics, resource allocation, and care planning.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditure, chronic disease burdens, and adoption of AI, cloud computing, and IoT support demand. Digitalization initiatives and healthcare IT infrastructure development, particularly across emerging economies such as China and India, create opportunities for scalable clinical and operational simulation. Japan and Singapore are also adopting digital twin applications in healthcare research and resource planning.

Key Industry Trends



Integration of real-time data from electronic health records, medical imaging, and connected devices

Expansion of patient-specific and organ-level digital twins for personalized medicine

Growing use of in-silico clinical trials and virtual patient cohorts

Increasing application of AI/ML-driven predictive simulation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals Greater focus on model validation, privacy, interoperability, and transparent algorithms

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies in the digital twins in healthcare market include Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Dassault Systèmes (France), Microsoft Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), ANSYS, Inc. (US), Rescale (US), NUREA (France), Predictiv (US), and Verto (Canada). Market ranking analysis identifies Siemens Healthineers, Dassault Systèmes, Microsoft, and Philips among the leading players, based on factors including digital twin revenue, product portfolio, innovation, and launches. In February 2026, Dassault Systèmes and NVIDIA announced a strategic partnership combining virtual twin technology with AI infrastructure.

Related Reports

North America Digital Twins in Healthcare Market

Europe Digital Twins in Healthcare Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: