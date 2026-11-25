MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In less than 15 days, two heavy vehicle crashes in different emirates of the UAE claimed 23 lives, putting the spotlight on safe driving and firmer regulations on the road.

Authorities took action fast. They immediately implemented alert notifications for motorists, warning them of truck congestion ahead, and opened investigations into both crashes.

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Such traffic accidents are rare in the country, owing to strict rules and a robust traffic system with smart cameras to catch violators. In details released by the Ministry of Interior earlier this year, it was found that sudden swerving was the single biggest cause for crashes in 2025.

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Looking back, however, that has not been the only cause of major accidents in the country. Distracted driving, brake failure and driver fatigue have caused some of the deadliest accidents in the UAE. Here are some of the most fatal crashes in its history.

1. December 2006 Dubai bus accident

What happened: On December 14, 2006, a bus reportedly carrying 50 workers to their work site in Mirdif from Jebel Ali hit a divider on Sheikh Zayed Road near Mall of the Emirates, and rammed into another van carrying two passengers, toppling several times in the process.

Casualties: 9 workers killed, 29 injured. Among those killed were six Chinese, one Indian and two Pakistani workers.

Cause: While no cause was explicitly mentioned, this came during a spate of traffic accidents that were taking place during the rainy weather.

2. October 2009 Dubai-Al Ain road accident

What happened: A minibus carrying 14 workers collided with a vehicle driven by a UAE national.

Casualties: 7 people, including a 24-year-old Emirati woman, died; 11 were injured. Among those who died were the Pakistani bus driver, four other Pakistanis and an Egyptian.

Cause: Authorities said that the bus driver was not attentive at the fifth interchange, where the Al Hibab-Jebel Ali road meets the Dubai-Al Ain road. Primary investigations showed that the bus driver suddenly deviated to the left at a junction and hit the front left side of the car.

3. February 2013 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain crash

What happened: A truck loaded with crushed concrete rammed into a bus which was carrying Asian workers, on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road. The accident, which occurred in Al Ain's Al Rawdha area was one of the biggest in the country's history.

Casualties: 22 workers died, 24 were injured.

Cause: Police said that investigations suggested that the accident was caused by the truck losing control because of brake failure and crashing into the bus. It happened on a treacherous stretch of the road which had witnessed other fatal accidents in the previous year.

Abu Dhabi Traffic and Patrols Directorate Director Brigadier Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi warned contracting companies against poor maintenance of their vehicles - particularly of brakes - and hiring untrained drivers.

4. May 2014 Emirates Road accident

What happened: A bus carrying 29 Asian workers rammed into a heavy truck parked on the hard shoulder on Emirates Road.

Casualties: 13 people died on the spot, while 2 others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Fourteen others were injured.

Cause: No cause was mentioned.

5. July 2016 Emirates Road accident

What happened: A minibus carrying workers crashed into a heavy truck parked on Emirates Road, behind Al Maktoum Airport in the direction of Abu Dhabi. The police and rescue team used hydraulic cutters to rescue the passengers who were trapped inside the minibus.

Casualties: Seven people were killed and 13 injured.

Cause: According to the police, the minibus driver did not notice a heavy truck that had stopped on the third lane, after it was hit by another car, and rammed the van into it. The driver of the heavy truck transporting stones had stopped in the middle of the road after another accident involving a pick-up van.

6. September 2019 Dubai van-truck collision

What happened: A van crashed into a truck on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road at about 5am on September 30, in the direction towards Sharjah just before the Mirdif City Centre exit. The workers were being taken to their workplace in Al Warqaa when the van crashed into the stationary truck on the road shoulder.

Casualties: Eight people were killed and six seriously injured. Six Nepalese, an Indian and the Pakistani driver were killed on the spot.

Cause: The driver "must have fallen asleep", said one injured worker who said that all passengers usually catch up on sleep on the van at that early hour.

7. June 2019: B

What happened: A bus carrying 31 people returning from Oman after the Eid holidays met with an accident near the Al Rashidiya exit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Casualties: 17 people died and five others were critically injured

Cause: Dubai Police confirmed that the accident had taken place when the bus over ran a traffic signal near the metro station.

8. June 2026 minibus-truck crash on Emirates Road

What happened : A truck came to a sudden stop in the middle of the road due to a technical fault. Another bus driver, allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind on Emirates Road in Dubai.

Casualties : Seven people were killed and nine others injured.

Cause: Dubai Police said that the bus driver failed to pay attention to the road, driving distractedly.

9. November 2026 Fujairah multi-vehicle crash

What happened: Preliminary investigations revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E84) in the direction of Fujairah. The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

Casualties: Fourteen people were killed and thirty injured

Cause: Authorities are still investigating the incident and have not yet revealed the cause.

10. November 2026 Ras Al Khaimah bus-truck crash

What happened: On November 24, a passenger bus carrying 41 people crashed into a truck that had stopped on the side of the road due to a mechanical fault.

Casualties: Thirteen people were killed and twenty-six injured

Cause: Authorities are investigating the incident and have not yet revealed the cause of the accident.

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