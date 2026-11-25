A Decorated Tree Donation from EverGuard Roofing at Sawmill Market for Festival of Trees 2026

EverGuard Roofing Donates a Holiday Tree to Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation's Festival of Trees at Sawmill Market

- David SimmonsALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --:EverGuard Roofing has donated a decorated holiday tree to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation's 'Festival of Trees', presented this year at Sawmill Market. The tree is one of many on display at Sawmill Market, where the public can bid on it from November 27th through December 17th. The highest bidder takes the tree home, and proceeds go to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation supports children with disabilities and their families across New Mexico. The Festival of Trees is one of its main holiday fundraisers. Funds go to UNM Carrie Tingley Hospital, New Mexico's only pediatric rehabilitation hospital, which treats thousands of children each year with illnesses and disabling conditions such as spina bifida, cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. The Foundation pays for equipment, programs and research at the hospital. Through its Quality of Life program, kids get to play adaptive sports like wheelchair basketball, adaptive cycling, and more.The tree is part of EverGuard's ongoing giving to New Mexico children's organizations. In 2026, the business continued its donations to Basket of Hope, One of a Kind Kids, Casa Angelica and the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation."We've given to the Foundation for years now, and when they asked if we'd put up a tree, it was an easy yes.” said Dave Simmons, President of EverGuard Roofing. "Our team put hours into decorating this tree. We wanted whoever wins the bid to feel it was well worth it. They get a memorable tree for Christmas, and every dollar goes to Carrie Tingley."EverGuard's tree, wintery frosted tree is dressed in icy blue ornaments and crystal icicles. Topped with a cloud shaped bow with crystal raindrops hanging from it, as nod to the weather a good roof is built to handle. Stop by Sawmill Market between November 27th and December 17th, to find EverGuard's tree, and scan the QR code to place your bids.About EverGuard RoofingEverGuard Roofing is a commercial and residential roofing company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded in 2001 by Dave Simmons, the company works on roofing projects statewide. EverGuard is licensed and insured, certified with multiple top manufacturers including being a GAF Platinum Elite Commercial contractor. For more information, visit everguardroofing or call (505) 821-9543.

Pam Tafoya

EverGuard Roofing

+1 505-340-5984

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Festival of Trees Auction Features EverGuard Roofing's Glistening Donation News Provided By EverGuard Roofing November 25, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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