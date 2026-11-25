spinal rehabilitation clinic in Frisco TX

spinal decompression Frisco

spinal rehabilitation clinic.

Disc Recovery Evaluation

MLS robotic laser therapy

A DRX9000 unit dedicated to the neck joins MLS robotic laser therapy and hands-on care for patients with cervical disc problems

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frisco Spinal Rehab today announced that its Disc Recovery Protocol now serves patients with neck pain and cervical disc conditions, using a DRX9000 spinal decompression unit dedicated to the cervical spine. It is the clinic's third DRX9000 system.Neck problems often reach beyond the neck. A herniated or bulging disc in the cervical spine can irritate nearby nerves and cause pain, numbness, or tingling in the shoulder, arm, or hand. Many patients notice it most while working at a computer, looking down at a phone, driving, or trying to sleep.“Neck pain that runs down the arm is one of the most frustrating problems people bring to us,” said Dr. David Kaff, DC, founder and clinic director of Frisco Spinal Rehab, who has treated spine patients for more than 25 years.“A unit dedicated to the cervical spine lets us give those patients the same focused, disc-specific care our low back patients receive.”How the protocol works for the neck.Cervical DRX9000 decompression: computer-controlled traction applied to the neck while the patient lies on their back..MLS robotic laser therapy: therapeutic light delivered across the neck and upper back to support pain management..Hands-on care: chiropractic care, soft-tissue work, clinician-guided stretch therapy, and posture and mobility exercises.Not every patient receives every service. Each plan is built from examination findings and adjusted as the patient progresses.Who it's forThe cervical protocol is designed for adults with symptoms such as:.Neck pain lasting weeks or months.Pain, numbness, or tingling in the shoulder, arm, or hand.A herniated or bulging cervical disc seen on MRI.Stiffness or pain when turning the head, doing desk work, or drivingHow it startsCare begins with a Disc Recovery Evaluation: a consultation, a physical and neurological examination, and a review of any existing MRI. If the patient is a good candidate, the clinic explains the recommended plan, schedule, and costs before treatment begins. If not, the clinic refers the patient for appropriate medical evaluation.“A lot of neck patients have been told to just live with it,” Dr. Kaff said.“We'd rather take a careful look, explain what we find, and tell them honestly whether this approach is a good fit.”Results vary by patient and condition. Anyone with worsening arm or hand weakness, loss of coordination, difficulty walking, or loss of bladder or bowel control should seek prompt medical care.Frisco Spinal Rehab serves patients from Frisco, Little Elm, The Colony, Prosper, and the North Dallas area.About Frisco Spinal RehabFrisco Spinal Rehab is a chiropractic and spinal rehabilitation clinic in Frisco, Texas, focused on non-surgical care for disc and spine conditions. Services include DRX9000 spinal decompression, MLS robotic laser therapy, chiropractic adjustments, massage therapy, shockwave therapy, red-light therapy, and rehabilitation. The clinic is led by Dr. David Kaff, DC.Media contactDr. David Kaff, DCFrisco Spinal Rehab3535 Victory Group Way, Suite 310, Frisco, TX 75034Phone: 972-712-7744Email:...Website:

Dr. David Kaff, DC

Frisco Spinal Rehab

+1 (972) 712-7744

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Frisco Spinal Rehab Adds Cervical Decompression for Neck Pain & Pinched Nerves News Provided By Digital guider November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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