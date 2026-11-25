Mississippi State Capitol grounds maintained by SchoggenScapes

Clinton, MS landscape company wins four NALP 2026 Safety Recognition Awards, including Overall Safety Achievement Gold.

- Will Schoggen, President, SchoggenScapesCLINTON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SchoggenScapes announced today it was recently awarded the Overall Safety Achievement Gold award, along with the Overall Safety Achievement awards for No Days Away from Work, No Injuries and Illnesses, and No Vehicle Accidents, in the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) annual Safety Recognition Awards Program. The program reflects NALP's dedication to creating and maintaining safe work environments in the lawn and landscape industry and is designed to reward lawn and landscape industry companies that consistently demonstrate their commitment to safety.“Our dad taught us to do what you say you're going to do, when you say you're going to do it, and that starts with every person on our crews getting home safe at the end of the day. These awards belong to our team. They show up every week on commercial properties and in backyards across the Jackson Metro and do the work the right way, and our clients can count on that,” said Will Schoggen, President of SchoggenScapes.SchoggenScapes is a family-owned landscape company based in Clinton, MS. Brothers Phil and Will Schoggen started cutting yards around Clinton as kids and incorporated the company in 2001. SchoggenScapes now has more than 35 team members at peak season and provides commercial landscape maintenance, commercial design-build and construction, hydroseeding, and residential landscape design-build across the Jackson Metro Area. Its crews maintain HOAs, office parks, churches, schools, healthcare and retail properties, athletic complexes and municipal grounds, including the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol. The company is licensed in Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama, and is bonded.Companies that enter NALP's Safety Recognition Awards Program are required to submit a copy of their OSHA 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses report and their year-end vehicle insurance claims summary report. Each company is evaluated on the number of accidents, number of days that employees were away from work, and number of employee injuries and illnesses. In addition, a checklist was used to rate the company's complete safety program. All award recipients are to be congratulated for their superior dedication to safety excellence.About NALPThe National Association of Landscape Professionals is the national trade association and leading voice for the $150 billion landscape industry, which employs more than 1 million professionals. NALP helps shape policy and regulations and provides industry-leading education, training, and resources that help industry companies reach their highest potential. For more information, visit .

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SchoggenScapes Receives National Safety Awards News Provided By Halstead Media Group November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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