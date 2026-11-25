(Top, L–R: Writer and Executive Producer David M. West; Director and Executive Producer Kyle Scott. Bottom, L–R: Myles Truitt, Stonebwoy, Joseph Steven Yang and Hana Kim.)

Myles Truitt, Joseph Steven Yang, Hana Kim and Ghanaian Music Star Stonebwoy Lead International Cast in Kyle Scott's Psychological Thriller Filming in Cape Town

- Director and Executive Producer, Kyle ScottCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two-time NBA champion David M. West is stepping into the world of filmmaking as screenwriter and executive producer of“The Neighbor,” a psychological thriller inspired by true events and directed by Kyle Scott. Principal photography began November 4, 2026, in Cape Town, South Africa, where production is currently underway.West, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA and won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, is expanding his creative pursuits beyond professional basketball through a suspense-driven story exploring obsession, manipulation and the secrets hidden behind seemingly ordinary lives.The film brings together a dynamic ensemble of American and international talent. The announced cast includes Myles Truitt (“Black Lightning,”“Stranger Things”), actor Joseph Steven Yang (“G20”), South Korean actress Hana Kim (“Mother/Android”), and award-winning Ghanaian Afropop and dancehall artist Stonebwoy.Set in the San Francisco Bay Area,“The Neighbor” follows a veteran professional basketball player and his wife whose hopes for a peaceful new beginning unravel when an unsettling presence in their neighborhood draws them into a dangerous web of obsession, manipulation and buried secrets. As their sense of security begins to crumble, the couple discovers that the greatest threats may be hiding closer to home than they imagined.“Basketball has been such a big part of my life, and I'm grateful for the platform and opportunities it's given me. As I step into filmmaking, I'm excited to expand that impact through storytelling and spark meaningful conversations. The Neighbor is a project I'm proud to be part of, and as production continues, I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to bring this story to life and create something audiences will remember,” said West.“The Neighbor” is helmed by breakout director and award-winning filmmaker Kyle Scott, whose forthcoming action-comedy“Boyz Trip” features a star-studded cast including Rome Flynn, Algee Smith, Desi Banks and Sivuyile Ngesi. The film's production team includes lead producer Ama K. Abebrese, producer Ty Walker, PGA, producer Sarsha Venord and Emmy Award-winning production designer Warren Gray, with David M. West, Kyle Scott and Jamez T. serving as executive producers.“The Neighbor represents an exciting evolution in my career as a filmmaker, marking my first psychological thriller and third major production in less than a year,” said director and executive producer Kyle Scott.“Through my collaboration with David M. West, I'm focused on building a diverse slate of films that challenge convention, transcend cultural and geographical boundaries, and deliver powerful storytelling to audiences around the world. Great cinema has no borders.”The film brings together production companies across three continents, including In Peace Productions (Raleigh, North Carolina), KeyScott Entertainment (Brisbane, Australia), Blue Ice Africa (Cape Town, South Africa) and Braveheart Entertainment (Atlanta, Georgia).Legal representation for“The Neighbor” is handled by The Perry Law Group.Principal photography remains underway in Cape Town. Distribution and release plans have not yet been announced.

Crystal Willis

Omni Firm LLC

+1 818-770-4582

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NBA Champion David West Teams With Director Kyle Scott For Thriller 'The Neighbor' Now In Production News Provided By Omni Firm LLC November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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