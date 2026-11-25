Strength and Conditioning Certifications: Cost Comparison and Quality Ranking -

The comparison scores each certification on cost, evidence base, practicality, delivery, recognition, and accessibility, and it publishes the full scorecard.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release for Article: Strength and Conditioning Certifications: Cost Comparison and Quality RankingRelated Article: Corrective Exercise Certification Cost: 2026 ComparisonRelated Information: Personal Trainer Certification Cost (2026): Full Price & FeesThe Brookbush Institute has published an updated comparison of nine strength and conditioning certifications. The article scores each credential on the same six criteria: cost, evidence base, practicality, delivery, recognition, and accessibility. Scores are reported on a 17-point scale, and every price was verified on each organization's website in November 2026.The Institute's own Strength and Performance Coach (SPC) Certification ranks first in the comparison, and the article discloses that result in its opening section. The criteria are stated, the sources are linked, and the full scorecard is published so that readers can re-weight the categories. The Institute hopes readers will recognize that its credential is better by design, but readers can also remove the Brookbush Institute from the ranking, and the Institute stands by the work it did to objectively rank the various credentials. The Institute does hope this is the most useful side-by-side comparison published, regardless of its inclusion.Results of the Institute's scoring:- The Brookbush Institute's SPC Certification scores 15.5 of 17 points.- The Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and the Strength and Conditioning Certification (SCC) from the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) tie for second with 10.5 points each.- The Certified Strength Coach (CSC) from the National Council on Strength and Fitness (NCSF) and the Performance Enhancement Specialization (PES) from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) follow with 10 points each.The nine credentials are not the same kind of product.- Five are curriculum-and-exam certifications, two are workshop credentials, one is an apprenticeship, and one is a free introductory course.- The four other curriculum-and-exam certifications cost roughly $450 to $1,000 for the exam and study materials. The two workshop credentials cost $749.99 and $1,499.- Recognition is the SPC's one shortfall in the scoring. The CSCS has an established reputation, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) requires Division I strength and conditioning coaches to hold a nationally accredited certification. The CSCS, the CSC, and the Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) credential from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) satisfy that requirement.The SPC Certification is included in Brookbush Institute membership, which costs $69 for the first month and $39 per month after that, or $399 per year, with no additional fees. Exercise selection, acute variables, and program design make up 72 of the certification's 100 credits. Every course is built from a comprehensive systematic review of the research, and each course ends with a short exam instead of one summative final exam. Details on the SPC Certification are available at"A strength coach designs programs, selects exercises, and coaches form every day, so a certification should be judged on how well it prepares a coach for that work," said Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, founder and CEO of the Brookbush Institute. "We saw problems in strength and conditioning education: too little time on program design, training models that were not built from the research, a single high-stakes exam, and a high price. We designed the SPC to solve those problems. The SPC scores well on these criteria because it was built to meet them, and we published the criteria, the sources, and the scorecard so every coach can check the comparison."About the Brookbush InstituteThe Brookbush Institute is an education platform for fitness, performance, and rehabilitation professionals, and is the leader in evidence-based education for movement professionals. Membership includes more than 200 continuing education courses, 4 advanced credentials, hundreds of practical exercise and technique videos, and myth-busting articles. The Institute also offers the NCCA-accredited CPT Certification exam, and universities use its content in their degree programs. The CPT Certification exam is open to anyone; no course or membership is required, and the exam fee is

Brent D Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

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Brookbush Institute Publishes 2026 Ranking of Nine Strength and Conditioning Certifications News Provided By Brookbush Institute November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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