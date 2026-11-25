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Honorees Sharon Myrie, Tiffany Jade Munroe, Nathaly Rubio-Torio, and Lorraine Stephens at the 2026 Neighborhood Dinner (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Lisa Ferri, Ana L. Oliveira, Mary Baglivo, Irma Rodriguez (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Emily Tisch Sussman, Yael Averbuch West (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Atmosphere (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

An evening at the Museum of the Moving Image asked what it takes to build a city where everyone belongs

- Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's FoundationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Women's Foundation celebrated Queens leaders and organizations at its 2026 Neighborhood Dinner on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.Community members, nonprofit partners, civic leaders, and philanthropists came together around one question: What does it take to build a city where everyone belongs?The evening also marked Ana L. Oliveira's final Neighborhood Dinner as President and CEO of The Foundation.“We know the problems and solutions live in the same place,” said Oliveira.“However, it is time that we aim for better, sustainable, smarter solutions. So, my invitation for you is not to be timid. Dare to think, dare to be audacious... How we arrange our economy, how we arrange healthcare... is our decision. It is also our decision to change that.”Since 1994, the Neighborhood Dinner has honored grassroots leaders working toward a future where all women, girls, and gender-expansive people can thrive. This year, Queens took center stage.“Next year marks The New York Women's Foundation's 40th anniversary. Four decades of standing alongside women and community leaders who have helped shape this city,” said Mary Baglivo, Chair of The Foundation's Board of Directors.“And as we approach this milestone, we're also entering an important new chapter in The Foundation's history. Ana will be concluding her incredible tenure as President and CEO at the end of this year... She has helped this Foundation grow so much while staying true to its belief in community leadership. We are deeply grateful for her vision, commitment, hard work, and everything she's made possible over so many years."Across Queens, immigrant communities are creating safety, belonging, and power for themselves and each other. The Foundation supports community leaders at the heart of these efforts.The evening opened with a panel, We Belong: Immigrant Communities Building Safety, Healing, and Power in Queens. Camille Emeagwali, Senior Vice President of Programs and Strategic Learning at The Foundation, moderated the conversation with three of The Foundation's community partners: Rana Abdelhamid, Founder of Malikah; Simone Devi Jhingoor, Executive Director of Jahajee; and a representative of Red Canary Song.The 2026 honorees:Lifetime Achievement Award.Sharon Myrie, former Vice President of Programs and Services at Queens Public Library and a Board Alumna of The Foundation, is an executive leader and attorney who has held senior leadership roles at Family Legal Care, the New York City Housing Authority, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and New York City's Office on Homelessness and SRO Housing.Neighborhood Leadership Award.Lorraine Stephens, LMSW, Executive Director of Forestdale, one of New York City's leading child and family service agencies, and a native of Southeast Queens, brings more than 30 years of experience in child welfare, nonprofit leadership, and public administration..Tiffany Jade Munroe, Trans Justice Manager at the Caribbean Equality Project, is a leading advocate for trans and gender-expansive immigrant New Yorkers, advancing advocacy, workforce development opportunities, and funding initiatives.Queens Champion Award.Nathaly Rubio-Torio, Founder and CEO of Voces Latinas, a culturally responsive HIV/STI and violence prevention agency in Jackson Heights, is a public health leader and licensed social worker who serves on the New York City Mayor's Office to End Gender-Based Violence Advisory Board..Gotham FC, a two-time National Women's Soccer League champion soon to call Queens home, uses the power of professional women's soccer to expand access and opportunity and strengthen communities. Yael Averbuch West, President of Soccer Operations and former U.S. Women's National Team member, accepted the award on the club's behalf.“I remain a champion of this Foundation because I know firsthand the transformative power of its grassroots grant making across the city,” said Sharon Myrie. Lisa Ferri and Irma Rodriguez, Co-Chairs of the Neighborhood Dinner Steering Committee, also spoke.For more information, please visit:About The New York Women's Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women's Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation's influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visitIG: @nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn | LI: the-new-york-women's-foundation

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The New York Women's Foundation Honors Queens Leaders at Its 2026 Neighborhood Dinner News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, U.S. Politics



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