Pollinator Partnership logo

Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) on milkweed (Asclepias sp.)

Buzz's Bloom-level sponsorship supports pollinator conservation and offers donors a chance to double their impact through a $25,000 year-end matching gift.

- Kelly Bills, Executive Director of Pollinator PartnershipSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pollinator Partnership is pleased to announce its partnership with Buzz, a free, open-source workspace from Block, whose Bloom-level sponsorship will support efforts to protect pollinators and enhance the habitats they depend on. As part of this support, Buzz's contribution will serve as a year-end matching gift, giving donors an opportunity to double their impact on pollinator conservation.Starting on Thanksgiving, November 26 through December 31, Buzz will match eligible donations to Pollinator Partnership dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000. This matching opportunity will encourage year-end giving while supporting conservation efforts that benefit pollinators and the ecosystems that depend on them.Buzz's contribution represents the estimated equivalent of nearly half a million square feet of enhanced pollinator habitat, illustrating the potential impact of investing in conservation. For bees and other pollinators, healthy habitat means flowers to feed on and places to nest. Pollinator Partnership uses a habitat benchmark to illustrate the scale of conservation support. By that measure, Buzz's $25,000 gift represents the equivalent of enhancing nearly 500,000 square feet of pollinator habitat. Donors can help double that reach. If they unlock the full match, together they'll raise $50,000 for conservation, the equivalent of enhancing nearly one million square feet of habitat. Make your year-end gift to protect pollinators at href="" rel="external nofollow" qgiv/for/P2yearen"Support from partners like Buzz helps Pollinator Partnership advance critical conservation work that benefits pollinators, ecosystems, and the communities that depend on them," said Kelly Bills, Executive Director of Pollinator Partnership.“We named Buzz after bees because their teamwork inspired us. Pollinators sustain the plants and ecosystems we all depend on, and they could use a hand. Through the end of the year, we're matching eligible donations to Pollinator Partnership dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 total. Help us help the bees.” Tyler Longwell, Buzz Co-Creator.The partnership also offers Block employees and their communities opportunities to learn about pollinators and the habitats they depend on, and to explore ways to support pollinator conservation.Through this partnership, Buzz is helping raise awareness of the importance of pollinator conservation and encouraging individuals to take part in protecting the habitats that sustain pollinators. To learn more about Pollinator Partnership and support its conservation efforts, visit pollinator.About Pollinator PartnershipEstablished in 1997, Pollinator Partnership is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. Its work includes education, conservation, habitat restoration, policy, and research. Pollinator Partnership is supported by grants, gifts, memberships, and donations from individuals, organizations, and other supporters. Its policies are science-based, established by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. Learn more at pollinator.About BuzzBuzz is a free, open source workspace from Block where people and AI agents get work done together. It keeps conversations, code, and agent activity in one place, so teams can share ideas and guide the work as it happens. Buzz is at the heart of Builderlab, Block's toolkit for helping companies work with AI. Learn more at buzz.

Madeline Dong

Pollinator Partnership

+1 415-362-1137

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Buzz Backs Pollinator Conservation With $25,000 Year-End Matching Gift News Provided By Pollinator Partnership November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.