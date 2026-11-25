Muv-Luv Girls Garden key visual

Muv-Luv Girls Garden battle screen

SR Collaboration Memory "Cooking & Girl Talk"

Muv-Luv Alternative collaboration visual

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days key visual

JAPAN, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MOEDOKI, a global title publisher, has announced that the multilingual global version of Muv-Luv Girls Garden (MabuGaru), the latest title in the Muv-Luv series, was released on Steam® on Tuesday, November 24.

What Is Muv-Luv Girls Garden?

Game Overview

Muv-Luv Girls Garden (also known as MabuGaru) is a free-to-play, fully automated idle RPG and the latest installment in the acclaimed Muv-Luv sci-fi adventure series, which has sold over one million copies worldwide.

Story

Players take on the role of an amnesiac commander who leads the girls of Zar'tum Academy, pilots of giant humanoid machines known as Maze Guarders (MGs). Together, they must navigate the Maze, a mysterious and dangerous underground cavern, and fight to survive.

Key Features

・ Effortless Battles, Deep Character Progression: Enjoy fast-paced, fully automated idle battles while exploring a wide range of character progression options in this free-to-play RPG.

・A Gripping Story with Action, Humor, and Romance: Uncover the mysteries of the world through a compelling narrative filled with intense mecha battles, lighthearted comedy, and heartwarming romantic moments.

・A World of Content to Explore: Immerse yourself in a new Muv-Luv experience that combines battles, character progression, dungeon exploration, and rich storytelling.

For more details and the latest updates, visit the official website and Steam store page.

Official Website

Muv-Luv Girls Garden on Steam

Muv-Luv Alternative Collaboration Kicks Off December 1!

A special collaboration event with Muv-Luv Alternative will begin on December 1, 2026!

Three iconic characters from Muv-Luv Alternative will join MabuGaru: Sumika Kagami [True Childhood Friend], Meiya Mitsurugi [Fated Swordsmaiden], and Miki Tamase [Peerless Sharpshooter]. Stay tuned for this exciting collaboration event following the game's launch!

Event Point Rewards During the Collaboration (Excerpt)

・SR Collaboration Memory: "Cooking & Girl Talk"

・Pickup Gacha Ticket ×10

・Standard Gacha Ticket ×10

...and more

■ A Productivity & Communication Adventure Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days Now Available on Steam!

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days, a Productivity & Communication Adventure that lets players work and study alongside Meru Momozono, one of the heroines of Muv-Luv Girls Garden, is now available on Steam!

The game offers a variety of customizable productivity features, including a Pomodoro timer, to-do list, calendar, background music, and ambient sounds. As players spend more time working alongside Meru, new chapters of her story gradually unfold.

Visit the Steam store page for more details!

▼ Muv-Luv Girls Garden Mellow Days on Steam Store Page

Further updates on Muv-Luv Girls Garden will be announced through the official Discord server, the official global X account, and the official website. Follow these channels to stay tuned for the latest news.

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Official Discord

Muv-Luv Girls Garden Official X (English)

Official Website

Muv-Luv Girls Garden on Steam

PR team

MOEDOKI

...

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Muv-Luv Girls Garden Now Available Globally on Steam News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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