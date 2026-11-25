Kobe Beef Teppanyaki

Teppanyaki IZUMIZAKI

Steak House ORIENTAL

Kobe Beef Stew

Kobe Beef image

Oriental Hotels & Resorts serves Kobe beef at Teppanyaki IZUMIZAKI in Naha and Steak House ORIENTAL in Kobe, with local cuisine and harbor views.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kobe Beef: Quality Built on Careful Management of Every Animal

Kobe beef is renowned around the world, and its appeal goes beyond flavor alone. Each animal is carefully managed from birth, with its lineage and history recorded, a practice that underpins the quality of the meat.

Every animal is registered by its nose print, a pattern unique to each individual, and its lineage is recorded in a calf registry that traces back not only to its sire and dam but as far as its great-grandsire. This thorough system for tracking the history of each animal supports the quality and trustworthiness of Kobe beef.

Certified Restaurants Serving Kobe Beef in Okinawa and Kobe

Kobe beef may only be served at restaurants that meet the standards set by the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Promotion Association and are registered as Kobe Beef Certified Restaurants. Oriental Hotels & Resorts serves Kobe beef at two such restaurants: Teppanyaki IZUMIZAKI at Okinawa Harborview Hotel and Steak House ORIENTAL at Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel.

Kobe Beef in Okinawa: Teppanyaki IZUMIZAKI

At Okinawa Harborview Hotel, Teppanyaki IZUMIZAKI is a refined dining venue designed around the concept of "fusing Ryukyu tradition with modernity," serving Kobe beef alongside Japanese Wagyu brands raised in Okinawa Prefecture. Opened in December 2025, it became the first hotel restaurant in Okinawa Prefecture to be registered as a Kobe Beef Certified Restaurant. A highlight of the experience is the live performance of chefs grilling ingredients right in front of guests.

Kobe beef is known for its fine marbling and rich, savory flavor. The menu merges Kobe beef with Okinawan culinary traditions, highlighting island vegetables, local pipatsu pepper, and curated pairings ranging from fine French wines to aged Okinawan awamori (kusu). Guests can also compare a Kobe steak side by side with Okinawan brand beef to appreciate the differences in texture and flavor.

Dishes are served on pottery from Ikutouen, a local kiln, bringing the charm of Okinawa not only to the ingredients and drinks but also to the tableware. By layering food, drink, and craft onto the appeal of Kobe beef itself, the restaurant offers a new dining experience that can only be found in Okinawa.

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Kobe Beef in Kobe: Steak House ORIENTAL

Occupying the hotel's 14th-floor rooftop, Steak House ORIENTAL offers certified Kobe beef, fully recognized by the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Promotion Association. The restaurant overlooks the Harborland Ferris wheel, the Kobe cityscape, the Port of Kobe, and Kobe Airport in the distance, allowing guests to dine while taking in panoramic views of Kobe, the city that gives Kobe beef its name.

Sourced from across Hyogo Prefecture, seasonal ingredients are brought to their peak flavor right before your eyes. This engaging tableside experience-complete with the vibrant sound and aroma of teppanyaki-remains a long-standing favorite among local and international guests alike.

The menu showcases the diverse flavors of a single beef brand, including a signature dish of Kobe beef stew wrapped in a thin crêpe and a selection of different premium cuts. Guests can visit the home of Kobe beef and enjoy exceptional steaks while overlooking the Port of Kobe. Steak House ORIENTAL serves dishes that reflect both the region's culinary heritage and the distinct character of Kobe itself.

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Bringing Kobe Beef Beyond the Table and Into Everyday Life

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel also sells canned beef stew made with Kobe beef, as well as products made from Kobe leather, which is crafted from the hides of Kobe beef cattle. Available at ORIENTAL MARKET inside the hotel, these items allow guests to enjoy Kobe beef at home while offering a glimpse of Kobe's craftsmanship and a sustainable approach that makes full use of materials without waste.

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About Okinawa Harborview Hotel

Located in the heart of Naha, Okinawa Harborview Hotel is an urban hotel that blends Okinawan tradition with modern sophistication. Between 2025 and 2026, the hotel renovated its guest rooms, restaurants, and other facilities. A new club lounge, one of the largest in Naha at 356 square meters, was added on the top floor. Combining Okinawan hospitality with refined, newly upgraded spaces, the hotel offers guests a truly relaxing stay.

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About Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel is a resort hotel that opened in 1995, carrying on the legacy of the former Oriental Hotel, which was damaged and closed after the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake. Surrounded on three sides by the ocean, the hotel features guest room balconies overlooking the changing landscape, from sunlit waters by day to illuminated cityscapes by night. With the ocean breeze drifting in, guests can enjoy a stay reminiscent of a luxury cruise.

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About Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. operates 27 hotels across Japan with a total of 9,051 guest rooms and 4,074 employees. The company manages its own brands Oriental Hotels and Hotel Oriental Express, as well as other well-known brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, and Sheraton.

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Mitsuru Fujii

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

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Okinawa Harborview Hotel and Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Offer World-Renowned Kobe Beef Dining News Provided By APOC Co., Ltd. November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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