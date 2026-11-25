email verification process

Anyone can verify an email, check a domain for catch-all, or test SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records for free, with no credit card required.

- Corey Haines, co-founder of TruelistSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truelist, the email validation platform, today highlighted its free tier and library of free email tools, giving marketers, salespeople, and developers a no-cost way to verify email addresses and check deliverability before committing to a paid plan.Every new Truelist account includes 100 free email validations with no credit card required. The free plan includes the same checks as paid plans: syntax, DNS, and SMTP verification, plus Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, which most email verifiers return as "unknown."Free tools, no signup requiredTruelist also publishes nearly 20 free tools at that work without an account:- Free email verifier and email bounce checker for checking individual addresses- Catch-all email checker for finding out whether a domain accepts all mail- SPF, DKIM, and DMARC record checkers and generators for setting up email authentication- Email blacklist checker, domain reputation checker, and IP reputation checker- DNS record checker, email spam tester, email deliverability checker, and email health check- Email finder for locating a professional email address- Phone number validator"Most people who need to verify an email don't need a contract. They need an answer," said Corey Haines, co-founder of Truelist. "Our free tools answer the quick questions, and 100 free validations let teams test Truelist on their own list before they spend anything."How to validate an email addressThe fastest way to validate an address is to check its syntax, confirm the domain has valid MX records, and ask the receiving mail server whether the mailbox exists. Truelist does all three automatically and adds detection of disposable, role-based, and spam-trap addresses. For catch-all domains, where the mail server accepts every address, Enhanced Validation uses additional strategies to resolve the result.When teams need more volume, Truelist pay-as-you-go credits cost $1.40 to $0.70 per 1,000 validations and never expire, so there is no monthly commitment. Unlimited plans start at $799 per month for high-volume senders.About TruelistTruelist is an email validation platform that helps marketing, sales, and developer teams remove invalid, risky, disposable, and spam-trap addresses before they send. It offers pay-as-you-go credits that never expire, Unlimited plans for high-volume senders, Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, recurring validation, deliverability monitoring, and a developer API. Truelist is SOC 2 Type II certified and was founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit, and Corey Haines.For more information, visit .

Corey Haines

Truelist

+1 6199617765

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Truelist Offers 100 Free Email Validations and a Library of Free Deliverability Tools News Provided By Truelist November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.