Cedar Green Wallpaper / Solid Color / Available in Dark Pine and Evergreen - E197

Caramel Earth Wallpaper / Solid Color / Available in Warm Tan, Earthy Brown, and Taupe - E185

Blushed Mauve Wallpaper, Removable Solid Color Wall Mural in a Soft Dusty Rose and Vintage Pink Hue - E213

Rich, saturated solids surge as the low-effort way to add depth and color without pattern.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting solid color wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. Rich, saturated solids surge as the low-effort way to add depth and color without pattern."Solid color wallpaper is the secret weapon of good design. It gives a wall a richness and finish that paint can't match, with zero pattern risk." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's solid color wallpaper collection spans rich solid finishes across the spectrum, with subtle texture and depth designed for accent walls, ceilings, and every room that needs grounding.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It's the choice of people who want color but want it calm. One saturated wall changes a room more than people expect." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/solid-color-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Solid Color Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC November 25, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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