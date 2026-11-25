Mellenu Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Mellenu Finance S.A. postpones its contemplated EUR 125 million senior secured notes issue to allow time to assess new Spanish consumer credit regulation (news with additional features)

25.11.2026 / 15:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Mellenu Finance S.A. postpones its contemplated EUR 125 million senior secured notes issue to allow time to assess new Spanish consumer credit regulation Luxembourg, 25 November 2026. On 24 November 2026, the Spanish Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree-law 44/2026 introducing new consumer credit rules, which was published in the Spanish Official State Gazette (Boletín Oficial del Estado) today. Among other things, the Royal Decree-law partially transposes the revised EU Consumer Credit Directive (CCD2). The new rules remain subject to validation by the Standing Committee (Diputación Permanente) of the Spanish Congress of Deputies and to further implementing regulations. Mellenu Finance S.A. (the "Issuer") and its group ("Mellenu" or the "Group") have closely followed the regulatory developments in Spain and have been preparing for the new rules since April 2025. The published text is substantially longer and more detailed than anything that had previously been communicated or discussed, and the Group wants to allow sufficient time to fully analyse the new rules and obtain further clarification. Given the timing of the publication, the Issuer has therefore resolved to postpone the contemplated notes issue until this assessment has been completed. As a result of the postponement, the Issuer has decided to withdraw the exchange offer to holders of its EUR 135,000,000 11.25% senior unsecured notes 2016/2028 (ISIN XS1417876163) (the "Existing Notes") made pursuant to the exchange offer invitation dated 17 November 2026. All exchange instructions submitted are deemed revoked and the Existing Notes offered for exchange will be released to the relevant holders. In addition, the Issuer hereby informs holders of the Existing Notes that the Financing Condition set out in its conditional call option notice dated 17 November 2026 will not be satisfied. Accordingly, the Existing Notes will not be redeemed in December 2026, will remain outstanding and listed, and will continue to bear interest in accordance with their terms and conditions. A separate notice may be published in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Existing Notes. The Issuer will provide a further update in due course. For further information, please contact: Mellenu Liene Kugeniece, Head of Investor Relations ... T. +371 26177782 This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and is made in accordance with Article 17 thereof. About Mellenu Mellenu's consumer lending businesses have served customers across Europe and beyond since it first launched in Latvia, in 2008. Leveraging a high degree of automation and data-driven insights across the business, Mellenu's retail brands have issued over €11 billion since inception in single payment loans, instalment loans and minimum-to-pay loans. In May 2026, Mellenu acquired its retail lending businesses and group assets from 4finance Holding S.A. Mellenu operates a portfolio of market leading brands, through which, as a responsible lender, we offer simple, convenient and transparent products to millions of customers who are typically underserved by conventional providers. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Mellenu serves customers worldwide. IMPORTANT INFORMATION This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities in any jurisdiction. No assurance can be given that any notes will be issued by the Issuer or as to the timing or terms of any such issue. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or an offer of securities to the public in any member state of the European Economic Area. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. Additional features:

File: Mellenu Finance S.A. press release 25 Nov_ 25.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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