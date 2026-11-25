MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Wednesday approved 34 proposals concerning various departments during a meeting held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The meeting also marked the introduction of an e-Cabinet system, making the entire Cabinet functioning process digital and paperless.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared photographs of the meeting on the social media platform X and announced the launch of the new system.

"Starting today, an e-Cabinet system has been implemented for Bihar Cabinet meetings. The entire Cabinet process will now be digital, paperless and equipped with modern technology," he wrote.

Among the major decisions, the government approved administrative sanction of Rs 1,794.32 crore for the Patna Water Supply Project under the centrally sponsored AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

The project aims to strengthen the city's drinking water infrastructure and ensure a regular supply of clean water to residents.

In another significant decision, the annual administrative expenditure allowance for Gram Kachharis (village courts) across Bihar has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 24,000 per unit.

The revised allowance will come into effect from April 1, 2027.

The move is aimed at improving the functioning of village-level judicial institutions and strengthening the grassroots justice system.

The Cabinet also approved the permanent transfer of 11.884 decimals of Bihar government land in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj district to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the construction of watchtowers for the 19th and 41st battalions of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The land has been transferred for Rs 4,38,063 to strengthen security infrastructure along the border.

Several major decisions were also taken to accelerate industrial development and facilitate land acquisition in different districts.

For Islampur in Nalanda district, administrative and expenditure approval of Rs 382.23 crore was granted for acquiring 564.37 acres of land in Brahgawan village.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved Rs 261.92 crore for the acquisition of 480 acres of land spread across three revenue villages in Khanpur block of Samastipur district.

In another decision, Rs 62.37 crore was sanctioned for acquiring 250 acres of land across three revenue villages in the Chewara block of Sheikhpura district.

These land acquisition projects are expected to facilitate the development of industrial infrastructure and create opportunities for investment and employment in the respective regions.