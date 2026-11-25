MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India leads the world in entrepreneurial ambition, with 85 per cent of respondents saying they want to start a business, nearly double the global average, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from LinkedIn said entrepreneurship is increasingly becoming a mainstream career aspiration, particularly among younger generations as nearly 94 per cent of Gen Z respondents and 90 per cent of Millennials reported entrepreneurial ambitions, while 70 per cent of Gen Z respondents plan to start a business or side hustle within the next three years.

"These ambitions are almost equal between men and women, with 91 per cent of women and 94 per cent of men saying they expect to start their business in the next few years," the report said.

LinkedIn's data showed that the number of members adding“Founder” to their profiles has risen 190 per cent since 2022, led by a 383 per cent surge among Gen Z users. Millennials currently account for the largest share of founders on LinkedIn at 48 per cent.

Small business growth is being driven by digital tools and AI, with 86 per cent of Indians saying there are more opportunities to become an entrepreneur than five years ago. Nearly 74 per cent respondents cited the ability to reach customers through social media and while 63 per cent mentioned easier access to business knowledge.

AI is quickly lowering the barriers to entry and becoming a key part of infrastructure for founders, the report noted.

Over nine in ten Indian small business founders surveyed use AI, and among those who said AI and digital tools have helped them start or run their business, while 36 per cent said the technology helped them offer products or services they could not provide before.

An additional 23 per cent of founders whose business uses AI said they would have needed more funding without it.

-IANS

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