MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried had shared that she had a strange experience working on the documentary 'You Can See Everything'.

The actress appears in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's Elizabeth Holmes documentary 'You Can See Everything', and her winning turn as Holmes may make history as the first doc performance to win an acting Oscar (and perhaps the first to win an Oscar and an Emmy for playing the same person.

Seyfried previously depicted Holmes in Hulu's 'The Dropout'. 'You Can See Everything' has become the first documentary in decades to breach the $100 million mark at the global box office, and has pushed the genre's boundaries, inspiring countless memes, and cementing Seyfried's status as an awards contender.

The actress recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' as a part of the press tour for the film where she spoke about the elite level of secrecy on the project.

She said,“At first, they had just done their whole documentary, and then I just jumped in kind of at the last-minute, and it turned into something else”.

The actress told the show host that she had a wealth of research at her fingertips to draw from since Holmes was a“very public-facing person”, but the“only footage I had of her in the present-day, or at that point when they were living with her, is the documentary itself, and I couldn't watch the footage until I got to set”.

“I didn't know what the script would be until I got to set, or it would be, like, a five-factor authentication app where I could maybe read it the night before”, she added.