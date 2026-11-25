MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in a seven-year-old case involving the alleged illegal recruitment and transportation of workers to China, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a proclaimed offender who had allegedly lured a Nepali woman with promises of a lucrative job abroad before she landed in the custody of Chinese Police.

The accused, identified as Kuldeep alias Kuldeep Kapoor, was apprehended on Tuesday from Binauli Road in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, following a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs developed by the investigating agency.

According to the CBI, the case dates back to July 7, 2017, when it registered an FIR against Kuldeep, Roshan Fernando and others following a complaint alleging that they had fraudulently recruited a woman by promising her employment in China.

The accused allegedly collected Rs 1 lakh from the victim in instalments before sending her to China along with several other persons. However, what was promised as an employment opportunity reportedly turned into a nightmare when the woman began working at a manufacturing factory and was subsequently apprehended by Chinese Police on March 14, 2017.

Following intervention by officials of the Indian Embassy in China, the woman and other individuals were repatriated. As the victim was a Nepali citizen, she was subsequently sent to Kathmandu on April 13, 2017.

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on September 30, 2019, against Roshan Fernando and Kuldeep Kapoor under Sections 120B, 420, 471 read with 468 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Emigration Act.

The case is currently pending trial before the court of the ACJM, RADC, New Delhi. However, Kuldeep allegedly evaded the legal proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender on January 19, 2023.

The CBI subsequently mounted efforts to trace him, developing intelligence inputs and deploying a dedicated team to track his movements. The arrested accused will now be produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings.