MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed election authorities in 26 states and Union Territories to undertake a special verification exercise to identify and rectify probable incorrect or erroneous entries in electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR), with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

The move aims to improve the accuracy and integrity of voter databases ahead of future elections.

In a communication issued on November 25, the Commission instructed Chief Electoral Officers of states and Union Territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and several others, to compare existing elector details with information collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

According to the Commission, electoral particulars such as names, relationship details, dates of birth, mobile numbers and photographs will be cross-checked against data gathered during the revision exercise. Any discrepancies or mismatches found during the comparison will be flagged for field verification and necessary corrective action.

The Commission has made it clear that all flagged entries must undergo physical verification. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been directed to visit the concerned electors during the ongoing revision process, verify their particulars and obtain duly filled and signed Form-8 applications wherever corrections are required. The applications will subsequently be examined and disposed of by the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in accordance with established procedures.

Emphasising transparency and accuracy, the ECI has stated that no corrections to voter details will be made solely on the basis of automated identification systems. Since the exercise involves updating demographic particulars of electors, every correction must be supported by a signed Form-8 application and approved after prescribed verification by the competent authority, the ECI said.

The Commission has also informed that the entire verification and correction process will be carried out through the relevant BLO, AERO and ERO modules available on the ECINet platform. The Election Commission of India instructed officials to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and bring the directions to the notice of all concerned authorities.