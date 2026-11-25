MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 25 (IANS) The West Bengal government has issued a notification for the rollout of“Bharsha”, its new unemployment allowance scheme aimed at providing financial assistance to jobless youth in the state. The scheme will come into effect from January 2027, with the first payments scheduled to be disbursed from February 1.

The proposal was approved by the state Cabinet on November 23, following which Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the scheme's details.

Under the programme, unemployed graduates and those who have completed state-sponsored vocational training will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for 15 months. Non-graduate unemployed youth will receive Rs 1,500 per month over the same period.

The Chief Minister also announced that the allowance amounts will be increased after the first 15 months and will be brought to par with the amount promised at the BJP's“Sankalp Patra (Election Manifesto) for the West Bengal assembly polls held earlier this year.

In the manifesto, the BJP promised payment of Rs 3,000 a month for the unemployed graduates and Rs 2,000 for the unemployed non-graduates.

As per the notification, permanent residents of West Bengal, aged between 21 and 45 years, will be eligible for the“Bharsha” scheme and should have passed at least the secondary examination from a recognised board or council.

The applicant should not be self-employed or employed in the government or private sector. There must not be more than two applicants from the same family. Those who receive money from the Annapurna Yojana are not entitled to the unemployment allowance.

Those whose names appear in the finally published electoral roll following the special intensive revision (SIR in 2026), or are pending before the SIR Appellate Tribunal, will be eligible to be applicants for the scheme. Those whose applications are pending under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will also be eligible as applicants.

The scheme will be implemented on the basis of field verification of data against the eligibility criteria, after which the designated officer will recommend the list of eligible applicants.

Applications received through the“Apnar Sarkar Apnar Pase” public grievance redressal system will be examined and the verified data integrated with the“Bharsha” database, as per the notification.

“Assistance may be stopped or withheld, after giving the beneficiary an opportunity of being heard, if it was sanctioned on mistaken grounds or an eligibility condition is no longer fulfilled,” the notification read.

The previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government had also started an unemployment allowance scheme, named“Yuba Sathi”. However, after the new government came to power, the scheme's name was changed to“Bharsha”.