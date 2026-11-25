Amethi police have arrested 10 people, including four women, for allegedly attempting to convert Scheduled Caste (SC) families to Christianity by offering financial assistance, free medical treatment and educational support. The arrests were made on Monday following an investigation into religious gatherings allegedly organised in Sindurwa village under the Kamrauli police station limits.

According to police, prayer meetings were being conducted at the residence of Raj Kumar, also known as Joel, where local residents reportedly spotted around 20-25 people gathering. Acting on the information, police raided the premises, arrested the accused and seized four books allegedly linked to religious conversion activities.

Investigators suspect that the group operated through a network connected to churches and had allegedly influenced nearly 240 people over the past six years. The group is also suspected of organising religious gatherings across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

Police are now probing the alleged financial network behind the activities, including suspected cash funding, possible tax evasion and links to churches in Maharashtra. Investigators said Srinivasan Iyengar, also known as Daniel, allegedly managed the group's finances.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Those arrested have been identified as Raj Kumar, Srinivasan Daniel, Royal Rodrigues, Mahipal Singh Bind, Prakash Rao, Kanhaiya Bind, Suryakala, Divya Daniel, Rita Rodrigues and Elvina Williams.