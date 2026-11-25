MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Teen star Danish Verma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC continued to make a strong impression in his maiden season as a professional, maintaining a three-shot lead after the second round of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational 2026 Mumbai presented by Mumbai Garudas GC.

The 15-year-old Verma followed his opening eight-under 60 at the Par-68 Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Tuesday, with a four-under 64 to reach 12-under and stay firmly in control.

While Verma kept the pole position, there were two superb rounds during the day, and the biggest charge came from Pukhraj Singh Gill OF Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC, who fired a bogey-free 10-under 58 at the Par-68 course to climb from one-over to nine-under and sole second place.

Gill, who has played close to 30 weeks this year, was followed by Shiv Kapur of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, who added a three-under 65 to his opening five-under to move to eight-under and sole third. Kapur has now recorded four Top-10 finishes in his last five starts.

Sachin Baisoya of Phoenix Firebirds Hyderabad GC, Samarth Dwivedi of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and veteran SSP Chawrasia of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC were tied fourth at five-under. Chawrasia, despite missing several putts on the slow greens, remained in contention for a solid Top-5 finish.

Verma's round had its share of ups and downs. An early bogey on the second was followed by three consecutive birdies, before another dropped shot on the ninth saw him turn at one-under. He recovered strongly on the back nine, picking up birdies on the challenging 14th, 16th and 18th to close with a 4-under 64.

The youngster is clearly relishing his first season in the professional ranks.

“I have been having fun, and I like being in the lead. I did that before once after two rounds, and now I am ahead again, and I am looking forward to taking on the seniors and the best in the league,” said Verma, who has been dubbed the 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Indian golf' by Kapur.

Kapur, who even contemplated withdrawing before the start due to a wrist injury, has managed to hang in well.“I have been battling a little bit of a wrist injury. I was close to withdrawing but managed to fight through it. I am using my experience and grinding, keeping the ball in play, giving myself chances, and I feel I am within striking distance, and doing anything possible. The idea was to give myself a chance going into the final day, and I think I've done that.”

The experienced campaigner is also enjoying the challenge of competing against a younger generation, particularly Verma.

“No matter how much you have played, you want to win as soon as you tee up. SSP (Chawrasia), who played so much with me around the world, agreed, and it is exciting to battle it out with players half your age or even less, as Danish is. He was playing in the lead group behind us, and he looked so good.”

Udayan Mane of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, winner on the Africa leg of the AM Green IGPL, also produced one of the day's outstanding rounds, firing a bogey-free seven-under 61, capped by an eagle. However, with low scores coming from all around, the Olympian from Pune was tied seventh at four-under and eight behind Verma.

Representing the host franchise Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, Mane was particularly pleased with his recovery on the 12th, a hole that had caused him considerable trouble in the opening round.

“Believe it or not, it could have gone much lower, but I'll take a 7-under today. My sweetest moment today was the 12th hole, where yesterday I put 2 balls in the water with a wedge in my hand, and I ended up making an 8. Today, I found the green with my wedge, and I made the putt for a three for a birdie. So, I made a 5-shot improvement over there. So that was the main triumph today.”

Gill's round was built on a strong start and an even better finish, with four consecutive birdies from the second and an eagle on the closing hole.

Despite an extended season, he said he was still enjoying the demands of competitive golf and had more weeks left in him.

“It's been a long season. Honestly, I think the way I am as a person, I feel like I'm in the present a lot. So, it does not feel like a long season for me. Honestly, I feel like I still have another four or five weeks left in me, because the thing is that I try to take the game as it comes.”

“I am so engaged in making sure that I'm able to give myself the best opportunity and give myself the best chance. In this game, it's never the same. What I was battling two weeks ago versus what I'm battling today and this week and what I'll be battling the next week will be totally different.

“I look forward to every day, every event. It is a new battle every week with the golf course, with how your swing is feeling, with how your body is feeling. You don't get bored. So I feel like because I'm so entertained, I'm not able to think about the exertion just yet. Maybe once we wrap up after next week, I may feel like I'll need a few weeks again away from the game,” he added.

Mane, Chiragh Kumar of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC and Arjun Prasad of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC were tied seventh at four-under, while Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC and Aryan Roopa Anand of RVR DELHI Blue Bulls GC shared 10th place. Gaganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC was tied 31st, his lowest position of the tournament, but still had one more round to make his move.