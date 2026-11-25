MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Alon Sheinberg has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Based in New York, Mr. Sheinberg brings extensive middle-market investment banking experience with a focus on mergers and acquisitions involving software, technology-enabled services, marketing, and digital media businesses.

Commenting on the appointment Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said,“We are very pleased to welcome Alon to the firm and our growing technology team. His extensive M&A experience and deep expertise in the technology sector further strengthens our national and international reach as well as our presence in New York City.”

Alon Sheinberg said,“I'm very excited to join Dresner Partners' award-winning investment banking team. The firm is an established leader in the middle-market with a reputation for outstanding client service, as well as cross-border transactions. I look forward to collaborating with my new technology colleagues in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and globally to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients while working out of our New York office.”

Mr. Sheinberg holds an MBA from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and a Master of Arts in Security and Diplomacy Studies from Tel Aviv University. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Tel Aviv University.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, San Diego, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, New Jersey, and the San Francisco Bay Area. For more than 35 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations, and corporate development. More information is available at . You can also follow Dresner Partners on LinkedIn at and X at .

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, ...

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Alon Sheinberg, Managing Director, (212) 729-6695, ...

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 780-7206, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at