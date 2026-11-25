MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The podcast is Clarendon's response to demand from parents for a holistic approach to their child's education in the face of an educational and employment landscape that is shifting so dramatically with the proliferation of AI.

London, UK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarendon Tutors, one of the UK's top tutoring agencies and education specialists, has launched a new education podcast: The Clarendon Tutors Education Podcast. The podcast leverages Clarendon Tutors considerable expertise in the UK education landscape - from 7+ and 11+ entrance exams, to GCSEs, A levels and IB – and applies this to all elements of childrearing, with help from educational psychologists, headmasters, and other leading industry experts.







Orlando Simon recording a podcast episode

The podcast features Clarendon Tutors co-founder and director, Orlando Simon, in conversation with a wide array of education and childhood experts. Parents can learn about the impact of infancy on parents and children alike from an award-winning educational psychologist or listen to leading child psychotherapists explain the anxiety and depression epidemic. There are more school focused episodes, as Clarendon talks to independent boarding school headmasters about the future of boarding or the transformative power of music with Eton College's choral master of 27 years. There are future episodes scheduled on the AI revolution in our classrooms, how to counteract the scourge of screens, and how we might change the current syllabus to help the next generation into work.

The podcast is Clarendon's response to demand from parents for a holistic approach to their child's education in the face of an educational and employment landscape that is shifting so dramatically with the proliferation of AI. For over a decade, Clarendon Tutors has won numerous awards and earned a reputation for improving the academic lives of the students they've helped, be that with exams, gaining entry to top schools and universities, or overcoming SEND challenges. With this podcast, Clarendon is turning its focus to all aspects of childhood, in the hope of illuminating parents, who might be despairing about AI, the screen epidemic or the mental health crisis. These podcasts offer a hopeful, sensible and informed resource to parents and educators alike.







Orlando Simon recording a podcast episode

About Clarendon Tutors

Clarendon Tutors is a London based tutoring agency and educational consultant that helps children all over the world reach their educational goals.

Press Inquiries

Orlando Simon

info [at] clarendontutors.com

+44 (0)207 971 1326



Clarendon Tutors,

Michelin House,

81 Fulham Road,

London,

SW3 6RD

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: