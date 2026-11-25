Decision Of The Management Board Of AB Artea Bankas On Acquisition Of Own Shares
Shares will be purchased on the Nasdaq Vilnius tender offer market under the following terms:
- Share purchase starts on 30 November 2026; Share purchase ends on 8 December 2026; The date of settlement of the tender offer is 10 December 2026; Maximum number of shares to be acquired – 3,000,000; The total maximum value of the shares to be acquired is EUR 2.55 million; Maximum purchase price is set at EUR 0.85 per share. The acquisition price will be determined using a Dutch auction, meaning all transactions will be carried out at a single price. If fewer shares are offered in the auction than the amount to be purchased, the transactions will occur at the maximum price. If more shares are offered, the orders will be executed at the lowest price at which the full required amount can be purchased.
“By incentivising employees through share-based remuneration, we aim to strengthen their engagement in the creation of long-term value for the Bank. Share buybacks enable us to implement this remuneration programme without diluting existing shareholders' ownership stakes,” says Tomas Varenbergas, CEO of Artea Bank.
On 18 September 2026 the Bank received permission from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy back up to 13.0 million of its own shares for up to EUR 12.137 million.
Additional information:
Arnas Šukys
Head of Investor Relations
..., +370 610 44447
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