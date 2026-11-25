MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by locking future rates and yields, hedging volatility, optimizing liquidity and capital, and using customized OTC, cross-currency and crypto-staking forwards.

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Forward Rate Agreements Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forward rate agreements market is experiencing strong growth as financial institutions, corporations, and investors increase their use of interest rate hedging strategies. The market is projected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2025 to $3.01 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Historical growth has been supported by rising interest rate volatility, expanding interbank lending, increased corporate debt financing, greater adoption of derivative instruments for risk management, and the liberalization of financial markets.

Looking ahead, the forward rate agreements market is forecast to reach $4.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Market expansion is expected to be fueled by increasingly complex global financial conditions, stronger demand for advanced risk management strategies, growth in cross-border financing, broader participation from emerging markets, and a heightened focus on capital efficiency and liquidity management.

Key forward rate agreements market trends include the rising adoption of interest rate hedging instruments, greater use of FRAs for short-term liquidity management, and growing demand for customized over-the-counter derivative contracts. Cross-currency interest rate agreements are also gaining traction, while more corporate organizations are incorporating interest rate risk management into their treasury and financing strategies.

Fluctuations in global interest rates remain a major driver of market growth. Central banks in leading economies have frequently adjusted policy rates in response to inflation, shifting economic conditions, and financial uncertainty. These changes have increased the need for instruments that help organizations stabilize future borrowing and lending costs. Forward rate agreements allow market participants to manage exposure to changing rates, supporting more predictable financial planning and improved balance-sheet resilience.

Recent monetary policy cycles illustrate the scale of this opportunity. In March 2026, the House of Commons Library reported that the US Federal Reserve resumed rate increases in March 2022, moving its target range from 0%-0.25% to a peak of 5.25%-5.5% in July 2023. Such rapid policy adjustments have encouraged banks, insurers, corporations, and institutional investors to strengthen their interest rate hedging programs, contributing to continued demand across the forward rate agreements market.

Innovation is also reshaping the market as financial service providers connect traditional interest rate derivatives with digital asset markets. In September 2025, FalconX Bravo Inc. introduced Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards, referenced to the Treehouse Ethereum Staking Rate, a decentralized benchmark for Ethereum staking yields. The product enables institutional market participants to hedge or gain exposure to future staking yields through standardized documentation and execution workflows. This development highlights the emergence of blockchain-based yield data within structured risk management and derivatives trading.

Strategic collaboration is further supporting market development. In July 2025, the Life Insurance Corporation of India partnered with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. to execute $1 billion in forward rate agreements within the bond derivatives market. The transaction was designed to strengthen risk management for fixed-income investments, lock in future bond yields, hedge against declining interest rates, and improve liquidity in long-term securities. It also demonstrates the increasing use of FRAs by major institutional investors seeking greater certainty in volatile rate environments.

North America was the largest region in the forward rate agreements market in 2025, supported by mature capital markets, extensive derivatives activity, and strong institutional participation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as financial markets deepen and demand for sophisticated hedging solutions rises. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Single-Currency Forward Rate Agreements; Cross-Currency Forward Rate Agreements

2) By Contract Duration: Short-Term; Long-Term

3) By Application: Hedging; Speculation; Arbitrage; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Banks; Financial Institutions; Corporates; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Currency Forward Rate Agreements: Domestic Currency Interest Rate Agreements; Interbank Interest Rate Agreements; Corporate Borrowing Rate Agreements; Treasury Management Rate Agreements

2) By Cross-Currency Forward Rate Agreements: Developed Market Currency Rate Agreements; Emerging Market Currency Rate Agreements; International Trade Financing Rate Agreements; Multinational Corporate Currency Rate Agreements

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Forward Rate Agreements market report include:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Citigroup Inc.

BNP Paribas SA

HSBC Holdings PLC

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

UBS Group AG

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Barclays PLC

Deutsche Bank AG

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Societe Generale SA

Bank of Montreal

Mizuho Financial Group

NatWest Group

Standard Chartered PLC

Nomura Holdings Inc. Credit Agricole CIB.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900